Meet Yassine Chueko, the former US solider who has been hired as the personal bodyguard for Lionel Messi

Yassine Chueko is a name that is quickly becoming synonymous with Lionel Messi's new life at Inter Miami. A former soldier who served the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan, Chueko has been personally chosen by David Beckham to serve as Messi's ever-present personal bodyguard.

According to Daily Mail, the veteran is not just an ordinary protector. Chueko's background as an MMA fighter and an expert in martial arts such as taekwondo and boxing makes him an ideal choice. Lionel Messi's superstardom requires an extraordinary level of security, and Chueko has been spotted shadowing him even during on-field celebrations.

One such occasion was when Chueko was seen racing down the sideline as Lionel Messi celebrated an equalizer with his teammates in their recent match against Cincinnati:

Chueko has impressive credentials as a former Navy Seal and his experience in combat, paired with his expertise in various martial arts disciplines. According to the report, the rise in pitch invaders in recent years and the hysteria surrounding Messi's extraordinary beginning in the US led to the decision to hire him.

The relationship between Chueko and Messi isn't merely confined to the pitch. From accompanying Messi from the team bus to the locker room to waiting by the club's bus entrance to ensure safe passage, Chueko's presence is constant.

A particular moment that captured public attention was during the build-up to Inter Miami's League Cup semi-final triumph against Philadelphia. Chueko waited by the club's team bus, before moving into action as Messi appeared, as can be seen in this video below:

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to a thrilling penalty shootout victory in the US Open Cup semi-finals

The magic of Lionel Messi continues to dazzle in Major League Soccer, as he played a pivotal role in Inter Miami's thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout win over Cincinnati.

Down by 2-0, Inter Miami's chances looked slim, but the 36-year-old Argentine star provided the assist for both goals in regular time to bring his team back into contention. The clash went on to extra time with the teams tied at 3-3, leading to an intense penalty shootout that saw Miami triumph.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the newly-formed club, securing their spot in the final of the US Open. Since Messi's arrival just last month, Inter Miami have reached their second final, demonstrating the immediate impact he's made on the team.

So far, he has racked up ten goals and three assists in just eight appearances for the club. With the final of the US Open on the horizon, all eyes will be on Inter Miami and their Argentine wizard to see if they can secure their second-ever trophy.