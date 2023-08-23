Megan Rapinoe calls out ‘deep level of misogyny and sexism’ following Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss with Jenni Hermoso

US Women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is the latest to condemn the behavior of Luis Rubiales. The Spanish football federation (RFEF) president was caught in controversy for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the mouth last weekend.

The OL Reign forward called out other disputes surrounding the Spanish football federation and described the act by its president as a "physical assault" on the player.

The Spanish women emerged as the world champions when they earned a narrow 1-0 victory over England to win the Women's FIFA World Cup on Sunday. However, the celebration suffered a setback when Luis Rubiales appeared to forcefully kiss Jenni Hermoso while congratulating the squad as they walked up to lift the trophy.

Expand Tweet

The incident didn't sit well with many, including the player herself, with critics taking turns to slam the RFEF president for the controversial behavior.

Now, Megan Rapinoe has offered her voice against the incident, as well as other controversies surrounding the federation in recent times.

"It made me think about how much we are required to endure," the USWNT forward told The Atlantic. "Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: Some of the players who stood up way back last year (in protest against the ongoing involvement of head coach Jorge Vilda) still aren't on the team.

"Maybe that was something that galvanized them, but you shouldn't have to have that."

Expand Tweet

"There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man (Luis Rubiales) at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch.

"What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni (Hermoso) has to be physically assaulted by this guy," Rapinoe said.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales' reaction to critics following kissing incident involving Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales during Spain's WWC celebration

The RFEF chief has provided a heated reaction to the criticism he's been receiving from many in the wake of the kissing incident. When questioned on Radio Marca over the subject, Luis Rubiales didn't cease to slam his critics, branding them 'idiots' and explaining that what happened was just a healthy show of affection amid the celebration.

For her part, Jenni Hermoso clarified that she didn't like the gesture from the Spaniard but urged everyone to take their minds off it. The player stated that it only sprung from the moment's emotion and had nothing more to it.

Meanwhile, despite calls to make the situation rest, many are holding on to the fact that Luis Rubiales still needs to offer a proper apology to pacify the issue. It remains to be seen if he'll come up with anything of such nature in the coming days.