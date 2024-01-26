"Memories to last a lifetime. One of the greatest managers ever" - Michael Owen reacts as Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool exit announcement

Pundit Michael Owen has reacted to Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will leave his post as Liverpool's manager at the end of the season.

The German boss made a shock announcement on Friday (January 26) that he will leave two years before the expiry of his contract at Anfield. The club announced the news on their social media handles along with several videos where he is heard explaining the rationale behind his decision.

Klopp said that despite his 'love' for the club, he has to leave as he is 'running out of energy', hinting that he will take a sabbatical after the exit. Journalist Florian Plettenberg has since come out to state that the 57-year-old will take a break for at least one year after leaving the Reds.

Owen, who played for Liverpool from 1996 to 2004, reacted to the news of Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season by tweeting:

"All great things inevitably come to an end but I thought it would be 2 or 3 years down the line. Memories to last a lifetime. One of the greatest managers ever. #Klopp @LFC"

Owen, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2001, is one of Liverpool's ambassadors. Klopp would, meanwhile, know that he still has a job to do on his hands. The Reds are still active in four season-long competitions and could end the year with a quadruple, albeit one that doesn't involve winning the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp promises to never manage another club in England after Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he will never manage another club in England, even if he has 'nothing to eat' in the future.

The German manager became a fan-favorite at Anfield as soon as he arrived at the club. To say Liverpool fans are devastated after hearing the news of his imminent exit would be an understatement.

Klopp has also voiced his love for the club and its fans time and again and has now promised that he won't manage another English club. He said at his latest press conference (via @TheAnfieldTalk on X):

"What will happen in the future I don’t know now. But no club or country for the next year. No other English club EVER. I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat. Which will not happen by the way because of Liverpool!"

One can expect an emotionally charged atmosphere at Anfield when Liverpool face Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (January 28).