"Mesmerising at the moment" - Gary Neville feels Arsenal superstar is the 'best in his position' in the Premier League

Football pundit Gary Neville has lavished praise on Arsenal superstar Martin Odegaard, calling the 25-year-old Gunners captain the "best in his position" in the Premier League.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been among the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining the north London club in 2020. Last season saw him score 15 goals and provide seven assists across 37 league games, and this season has seen him score eight and provide eight goals in 31 league games.

His ability on the ball and leadership qualities have been instrumental to Mikel Arteta's side. Gary Neville has now lavished praise on the midfielder after the Gunners' match against Chelsea, where Odegaard assisted two goals in a 5-0 win.

Speaking about the Norway international, the Manchester United legend said (via Mirror):

"Very good, excellent in fact. They were outstanding in that first 25 minutes against Aston Villa when we were there a couple of weeks ago, some of the football. And Odegaard is mesmerising at the moment, I think he's become the best in that position in terms of the way in which he plays."

Gary Neville calls on Arsenal to learn from Liverpool defeat

Gary Neville praised Mikel Arteta's men for demolishing Chelsea 5-0. However, Arsenal are now set to face fellow north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have been much better than the Blues this season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, left Goodison Park with their tails between their legs, losing 2-0 to rivals Everton, effectively damaging their Premier League title chances. Neville has warned the Gunners to be careful of going through a similar experience when they face Tottenham, saying (via Mirror):

"Arsenal cannot be shocked on Sunday, it's potentially going to be a bloodbath in the first 15, 20 minutes, Tottenham fans don't want Arsenal to win the league. It's a big game on Sunday and (Liverpool's defeat to Everton) is a big lesson for Arsenal tonight."

He went on to add that the Gunners would have to keep "the principles of playing away" in check, before adding:

"Arsenal can't forget that just because they're a better football team and they're in a better moment."

Arsenal are currently leading the league table with 77 points in 34 matches. Liverpool are second with 74 points in 34 games, while City have 73 points in 32 matches.