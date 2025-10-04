“Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo” - IShowSpeed forced to make claim against his idol after losing bet to NFL icon Tom Brady

Streamer iShowSpeed was forced to praise Lionel Messi as a better player than his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, after losing a bet with NFL icon Tom Brady. The streamer challenged the former quarterback to hit the crossbar from 30 yards out and was stunned.
In a clip that has now gone viral on social media, iShowSpeed challenged Brady and said it would be the only way to get him to say that the Argentine was the better footballer. He said:
“If you hit the crossbar from 30 yards out, I’ll say Messi is better than Cristiano.”
The seven-time Super Bowl winner accepted and hit the crossbar with his first attempt. However, no video evidence exists of iShowSpeed stating that Messi is better than Ronaldo, as the streamer requested that the cameras be turned off for him to make the claim.
Brady accepted the request, but TyC Sports reports that the streamer said the phrase (via Mundo Deportivo):
“Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”
iShowSpeed has been a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and gained popularity after his clip, where he revealed the Portuguese superstar as his favorite footballer, went viral. He now has over 45 million subscribers on YouTube and has interviewed several footballers, including Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Lionel Messi comments on his rivlary with Cristiano Ronaldo
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi admitted in 2023 that his rivlary with Cristiano Ronaldo helped them get better on the pitch. He added that they pushed each other beyond their limits and told L'Equipe:
"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football.
"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us."
Cristiano Ronaldo is now playing for Al-Nassr, where he has extended his contract until 2027, having joined in 2022. Lionel Messi is at Inter Miami, having moved from PSG in 2023 after his contract expired.