“Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo” - IShowSpeed forced to make claim against his idol after losing bet to NFL icon Tom Brady

Streamer iShowSpeed was forced to praise Lionel Messi as a better player than his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, after losing a bet with NFL icon Tom Brady. The streamer challenged the former quarterback to hit the crossbar from 30 yards out and was stunned.

Ad

In a clip that has now gone viral on social media, iShowSpeed challenged Brady and said it would be the only way to get him to say that the Argentine was the better footballer. He said:

“If you hit the crossbar from 30 yards out, I’ll say Messi is better than Cristiano.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner accepted and hit the crossbar with his first attempt. However, no video evidence exists of iShowSpeed stating that Messi is better than Ronaldo, as the streamer requested that the cameras be turned off for him to make the claim.

Ad

Trending

Brady accepted the request, but TyC Sports reports that the streamer said the phrase (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

iShowSpeed has been a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and gained popularity after his clip, where he revealed the Portuguese superstar as his favorite footballer, went viral. He now has over 45 million subscribers on YouTube and has interviewed several footballers, including Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lionel Messi comments on his rivlary with Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi admitted in 2023 that his rivlary with Cristiano Ronaldo helped them get better on the pitch. He added that they pushed each other beyond their limits and told L'Equipe:

Ad

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football.

"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us."

Cristiano Ronaldo is now playing for Al-Nassr, where he has extended his contract until 2027, having joined in 2022. Lionel Messi is at Inter Miami, having moved from PSG in 2023 after his contract expired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More