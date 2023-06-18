“Messi better” - KSI makes emphatic claim as iShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

YouTube sensation iShowSpeed finally got to meet his hero Cristiano Ronaldo but his fellow internet star KSI has claimed Lionel Messi is better in response.

Speed has been on a long-running chase to meet his icon Ronaldo and got to do so after watching Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0. The American got a photo opportunity with the Al Nassr forward at the Estadio da Luz.

The 18-year-old internet star posted pictures of his meeting with the iconic forward. He captioned the images on Twitter, saying:

"I met him Ronaldo."

However, KSI hilariously reacted by alluding to the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. He tweeted:

"Messi better."

Speed is likely to be enraged by KSI's comment as he is a massive Ronaldo fan and is less than fond of his longtime footballing rival. Whenever the YouTuber is streaming while playing FIFA he often reacts angrily if the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scores.

However, KSI becomes the latest name to give their take on the rivalry between the duo. The iconic pair have a long-standing debate regarding which of the duo is the greatest.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged 715 goals and 225 assists in 968 club games. He has won five Ballons d'Or and has played across Europe. The Portuguese icon has won titles in England (Manchester United), Spain (Real Madrid), and Italy (Juventus).

Meanwhile, Messi has managed 710 goals and 339 assists in 875 club appearances. The legendary forward has won seven Ballons d'Or during his career playing for Barcelona and PSG. He has also won 10 La Liga titles and two Ligue 1 titles.

The debate over which of the iconic duo is better will likely never end. It will be intriguing to see how Speed reacts to KSI's comment given his idolization of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speed watched Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi potentially clash for the last time

Ronaldo has been at Al Nassr in Saudi since January.

Speed was a spectator when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi locked horns in a mid-season friendly in January. The Portuguese legend played for the Riyadh Season Team, a side made up of the best players in the Saudi Pro League. Meanwhile, the Argentine icon played for PSG.

Ronaldo was on the losing side as the Parisians beat the Saudi outfit 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium. However, the famous No. 7 did get on the scoresheet twice while his longtime rival only netted once.

The 38-year-old has been in the Middle East since January after moving to Al Nassr. He left Europe for the first time in his club career in the process.

It essentially ended the rivalry between himself and the 35-year-old that has dominated European football over the past two decades. It seems unlikely that the pair will collide again in their club career.

Messi will be heading to MLS side Inter Miami in the United States this summer when his contract with PSG expires. Speed may have watched the legendary pair clash for the final time.

