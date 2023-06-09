“Messi is a bit tired of adapting to new places” – Clarence Seedorf explains why Inter Miami transfer makes sense for Lionel Messi and family

Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf recently shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's move to the MLS club Inter Miami. The former AC Milan midfielder said that it was a logical decision from the Argentine to move to the USA.

Messi recently played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain in a 3-2 loss against Clermont Foot. He is set to leave the club as his contract expires at the end of this month. The Argentine was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona and with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Messi, though, will continue his football journey in the United States. Speaking about his decision, Seedorf told Stadium Astro:

“I didn’t know [signing for Inter Miami was an option for Lionel Messi]. But now that I know, I think it’s a very logical decision. Messi is a bit tired of adapting to new places. He knows Miami very well. He’s close to south America. The World Cup is coming to the [United] States and north America. He can speak his language. His family can speak the language and be closer to home."

Seedorf further said:

“It’s been a long, long journey for him and his family to be away from home. So, I can understand this fully. People ask about the money, I think he will make the same money anywhere he goes. I’m happy for him and wish him all the best.”

Lionel Messi brought an end to his illustrious journey in European football with the move to Inter Miami. The Argentine leaves the continent having played for clubs like Barcelona and PSG. He is the record scorer in Europe's top five leagues with 496 goals, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wayne Rooney spoke about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami is a remarkable move for US football (soccer). Players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo, and more have previously played in the league.

However, Messi's arrival is set to give the MLS a new identity. DC United boss Wayne Rooney pointed that out. In a recent interview, the former Manchester United striker said (via GOAL):

"I think it's great, to bring Messi into the league. We've all seen, over the years, the impact of [Inter Miami co-owner] David Beckham coming in, [former LA Galaxy striker] Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] coming in. Different players from overseas."

He added:

"To get Messi in the league, arguably the greatest player of all time, and still – he’s a little bit older – but not long ago he won the World Cup almost single handed. It's going to be great for the league, for Miami.”

Lionel Messi has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami. He has the chance to extend his stay for a further year. He will earn profits from Apple and Adidas as part of his deal as well.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes