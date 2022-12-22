"Messi brings something we’ve never seen before" - Ex-Liverpool defender says GOAT debate was created by people who don't know much about football

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time after the forward helped Argentina claim the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the final against France.

Messi's triumph in Qatar has propelled him to the front page of football's book of immortality. It has also restarted the GOAT debate, with many comparing the Argentine's exploits with those of Diego Maradona and Pele.

Commenting on the subject, Enrique stated that the GOAT debate was created by people who do not possess an in-depth knowledge of football. The former Liverpool star said during an exclusive interview with Lord Ping:

"The debate was created by people who do not know much about football. We did not have the chance to watch too much of Maradona. I was only one when he won the World Cup. We also did not get to watch too much of Pele, so people just seem to compare Messi and Ronaldo."

Enrique went on to address Lionel Messi's long-standing rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard explained that even though the Portuguese icon has had a brilliant career, his Argentine rival has the edge because of his all-round contribution to the game. He said:

"Obviously, Ronaldo has been incredible and the numbers don’t lie. However, Messi just brings something that we’ve never seen before. What he brings all round and what he does with the ball is unbelievable."

Enrique added:

"He has everything and he is the perfect player. Him and Ronaldo were so difficult to play against in my career. I reckon though that 98% of people would say that Messi is the greatest of all time."

Andres Iniesta explains why Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph won't settle the GOAT debate

The Argentine won the World Cup with Argentina on Sunday

Shortly after Argentina's World Cup triumph, former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta hailed the Argentine as the best footballer ever while praising his impact. The Spaniard, however, went on to explain that it might not settle the GOAT debate as people who hold contrasting opinions are likely to maintain them.

The Barcelona legend told ESPN:

"For me, Messi is the best with or without [winning] a World Cup. I think the fact he has won a World Cup, more than what other people [think], is a huge source of happiness for himself. Not just for him, but for Argentina as a country."

"They are always in the running and the fact they've won it in the way they did makes it totally deserved. I am sure anyone who doesn't view Messi as the best will find an excuse to keep seeing it that way, regardless of whether he won the World Cup or not."

