“Messi called me a s*** n***” - Ex-Real Madrid star claims Lionel Messi abused him racially

Former Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe accused Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi of racial abuse. The Dutchman claimed that during his stint in Spain, the 36-year-old addressed him using a slur but stated that it was a normal thing among Argentine players.

He said (via The Wild Project podcast):

“In a game when I was at Hercules, against Barcelona, Messi called me a s***** n*****. Then he told me that the Argentine players among them were called s***** b*****, for them it was a normal thing, for example they said it to Garay and he didn’t care, but they have to understand that a boy like me didn’t like it. It’s not the same if my friends told me in training, than if a rival told me it. After that we have not talked about it again, the issue passed. I have a lot of respect for him because he has been one of the best players in the world.”

Drenthe failed to make an impression at Real Madrid, joining the side in 2007 but eventually leaving in 2012. He had two loan spells at Everton and Hercules CF. He has made 65 appearances for the side, collecting four goals and five assists. He retired in 2003 following his final season for Dutch fourth-division side Kozakken Boys.

Former Real Madrid legend hails Lionel Messi as 'best player in the world'

The Real Madrid icon was effusive in his praise.

Inter Miami owner and former Real Madrid star David Beckham claimed that Lionel Messi was the best player in the world. Speaking at a conference in London, he said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Leo is the best player in the world and also of all time.”

The Argentine superstar has made a strong case to be named as the greatest in the history of the sport. His near two-decade stint with Barcelona saw him evolve from a diminutive teen to one of the most prolific attackers of all time. He won La Liga 10 times and the Champions League four times, before making a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

Following two years with Les Parisiens, he headed west to join Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami. However, speculation has arisen over a possible return to Spain with Barcelona. His contract with the Florida side is set to expire at the end of the year and he could complete an almost poetic reunion with La Blaugrana.

