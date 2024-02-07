“Messi can’t get carried anymore” “Needs to retire” - Fans react as Inter Miami suffer crushing injury blow against Vissel Kobe

In Inter Miami's friendly with Vissel Kobe on Wednesday (February 7), Lionel Messi's teammate Sergio Busquets suffered an injury and had to come off. Fans have reacted to the development.

Busquets - who played with Messi at Barcelona - joined the Herons last summer on a free transfer shortly after the Argentinian had arrived on a free transfer himself. Jordi Alba also followed suit, followed by another former Barcelona player, striker Luis Suarez, joining the trio in December.

While Messi, Busquets and Alba have played competitively, winning the Herons their maiden trophy - the Leagues Cup - Suarez has only played in friendlies. However, Messi and Co. suffered a blow on Wednesday, as Busquets went down with an injury 25 minutes into the game in Tokyo and could be out for a while.

Fans, though, had a go at Messi, reckoning that he can't get 'carried' any more, with one tweeting:

"Messi can't get carried anymore"

Another chimed in, urging the Argentine to retire:

"He needs to retire"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

The game in Tokyo ended goalless, with Messi coming off the bench but failing to make an impact against the J-League side.

How have Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fared in pre-season so far?

Inter Miami

Inter Miami's pre-season hasn't gone as the club would have expected it to go. They commenced their preparations for the new season with their first overseas game, a hybrid friendly at El Salvador, which ended goalless.

Lionel Messi and Co. returned home for their next game and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at FC Dallas. The Herons then flew to Saudi Arabia to take on Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr.

Although Messi and Suarez scored, Tata Martino's side lost 4-3 before they were handed a 6-0 drubbing three days later by a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr side. Messi came on for the final few minutes but failed to impact proceedings.

Following the Vissel Kobe game in Tokyo, the Herons return home, where they take on Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys on February 15 in their final preseason game.