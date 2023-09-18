“Messi can have the World Cup but Ronaldo has the world” – Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo supporters show ‘scary’ love for him at hotel in Iran

Some fans on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) claimed Cristiano Ronaldo's influence is bigger than that of Lionel Messi. These claims were made after a video of the Iranian fans welcoming the Portuguese superstar emerged on social media.

Ronaldo has arrived in Iran as Al-Nassr are set to play Persepolis FC in their opening AFC Champions League game of the season. The clash is set to take place on September 19 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown, which will mark Ronaldo's debut in the AFC Champions League, the 38-year-old's worldwide popularity was once again on display.

A large number of fans gathered inside the hotel, where Al-Nassr players have been put up, to chant the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's name.

The video went viral on X. Netizens are reacting to the same, as one wrote on the social media platform:

"Messi can have the world cup but Ronaldo has the world."

Another found the mass gathering 'scary', as the fan wrote on X:

"That's scary. Ngl."

Ronaldo has so far been in stellar form for Al-Nassr this season as he has already bagged seven goals and five assists in six matches across competitions this season. The Portugal captain scored six goals in six games during the Arab Cup of Champions, a pre-season tournament, helping the Knights of Najd lift the trophy.

Al Nassr manager Luis Castro will bank on the iconic forward as they look to start the AFC Champions League in a resounding manner.

Cristiano Ronaldo is receiving fans' love ahead of the game and here are some of the best reactions to the video that emerged on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The UEFA Champions League stage is currently without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the most decorated players in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese forward has won the tournament five times, a competition record for the joint-highest number of titles.

The Argentine forward has three winners' medals to his name. UEFA does not deem him as a title-holder for the 2005-06 season as he was not a part of the squad in the final.

Ronaldo is the competition's highest-ever goalscorer with 140 strikes to his name. Messi is second behind Ronaldo, scoring 129 goals in the competition during his stint in European football. Neither of them are currently participating in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr. He left European football at the end of last year, completing a move to the Saudi Pro League club as a free agent in the final week of December. Messi joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30, 2023.