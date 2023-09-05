“Messi carried Argentina” - Patrice Evra hits back at Louis van Gaal after Lionel Messi claim 

Patrice Evra reacted to Louis van Gaal's comments that the 2022 FIFA World Cup games in Qatar were predecided in favour of Lionel Messi. Van Gaal, whose Netherlands team lost to Messi's Argentina in the quarterfinals, made the stunning claim.

The Dutch manager said that the competition in Qatar was rigged. Speaking about the game between Oranjes and La Albiceleste and also about the remainder of the competition, Van Gaal said (via GOAL):

“I don't really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was a premeditated game.”

He added:

“I mean everything I say. That Messi should become world champion? I think so, yes.”

While Argentina had multiple penalties (except shootouts) in the competition, Lionel Messi converted them all, barring one. Evra recently pointed that out (quotes as per Barca Worldwide Twitter):

“Messi carried Argentina. People say Messi won the World Cup because he scored 5 penalties. I say you go and score those penalties.”

What Hollywood star Will Ferrell said about Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS

Since arriving at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has hit the ground running. The Argentine has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions.

Fans and celebrities have turned up in large numbers to watch the Argentine ace in action. Messi recently played against LAFC at the BMO Stadium in an MLS clash.

Hollywood star Will Ferrell revealed how he has received requests from fans about getting tickets for Messi games (via Mirror):

"There's really nothing quite like it. I've had people reaching out to me back in May. This is so cool for MLS. This is so cool LAFC and the entire league, it's great!

"It's a chance for the guys to really step up in this playoff atmosphere and kind of show he (Lionel Messi) may be one of the best players in the world, but are we one of the best teams."

Messi is set to miss Inter Miami's next two games, as he joins the Argentina team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The reigning world champions take on Ecuador (at home) on September 7 and Bolivia (away) five days later.