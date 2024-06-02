“Messi has to carry this dead team while Ronaldo is being carried” - Inter Miami fans enraged after 3-3 draw with St. Louis

Lionel Messi fans have conveyed their frustration on social media after Inter Miami were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by St. Louis City at the Chase Stadium on Saturday (June 1). The Herons are now winless in their last two MLS games, having lost 3-1 to Atlanta United on Wednesday.

St. Louis broke the deadlock against the run of play through Chris Durkin's 15th-minute goal. Lionel Messi leveled the scores 10 minutes later with his iconic left-footed curler following a good exchange of play with Jordi Alba.

The visitors retook the lead in the 41st minute via Indiana Vassilev but Inter Miami struck the final blow ahead of half-time, with Luis Suarez making it 2-2 from another Alba assist.

Suarez found the back of the net again in the 68th minute, however, it was his own, giving St. Louis the lead for the third time. Fortunately for Inter Miami, Alba scored in the 85th minute to rescue his side a point.

Fans on X were furious with Inter Miami dropping points despite Messi getting on the scoresheet. One fan reckons the Argentine ace has to carry the Herons, while Al-Nassr provide much better support for Cristiano Ronaldo amid the GOAT debate:

"Messi has to carry this dead team while Ronaldo is getting carried."

Another fan wrote:

"Fix your defense line and stop making my goat play with mid players"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Change your goalkeeper ASAP," one fan pleaded.

"This team needs to learn to finish chances like MESSI!" another fan stated.

"We really need defense of quality, it’s urgent. Come on Miami, we can continue fighting!" one fan posted.

"Messi plays against the opposing teams and even against his own team's mistakes. It's as if he has to score to compensate for their errors." another pointed out.

"Yall talking about about defense…we need possession to improve…I don’t know how many times we just gave the ball away ON OUR SIDE OF THE PITCH..", one fan wrote.

"Defense tactics sucks Tata has the tools, he just doesn't know how to use them and He doesn't know how to change tactics during the game. Hes like a book with only 1 page . Inter Miami needs to be honest and get serious about Tata." another chimed in.

How did Lionel Messi fare in Inter Miami's 3-3 draw against St. Louis?

Lionel Messi netted his 12th MLS goal of the season but was unable to inspire Inter Miami to a win in their 3-3 draw against St. Louis City. The 36-year-old has garnered 14 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

In addition, the Argentine superstar also performed well against St. Louis. Along with his goal, he created three big chances, completed nine successful dribbles from 15 attempts, won 15 duels, and landed three shots on target with an accuracy of 75 percent.