"Messi casually assembling the Avengers," "Band back together" - Fans react as Barcelona legend joins Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are set to reunite at Inter Miami. The Spaniard will be joining the MLS club after announcing his Barcelona exit. Fans on Twitter are excited about the prospect of the duo playing together once again.

Messi and Busquets were teammates at Barcelona for a long period of time. Busquets, in fact, is the player with whom Messi has shared the pitch the most in his career (567 times).

Messi announced earlier this month that he will join Inter Miami upon the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30. The David Beckham co-owned side are set to complete another marquee signing of a free agent in the form of Busquets.

"Messi casually assembling the Avengers."

"Getting the band back together!"

Jorge Mas, co-owner of the Miami-based club, recently teased three new signings for his team. Busquets, as rumored, became one of those.

Fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the legendary midfielder team up with Lionel Messi yet again. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the news broke:

Lionel Messi previously dismissed claim that he had an agreement with Sergio Busquets to reunite at Inter Miami

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, he was asked whether Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two players who played their last games for Barcelona recently, will re-join him.

Messi dismissed the claim that there is any agreement between him and two of his former teammates about possibly reuniting. Speaking to SPORT, the Argentina captain said about the matter:

"It is another of the things they said, that I was going with Busi and Jordi to Arabia, that we had everything arranged. Everyone looks for their future. I obviously was aware of them, what they were going to do, but, but never at any moment did we agree to go anywhere together."

He added:

"I made my decision for myself and I don't know what they are going to do. Mine was a bit thinking about everything that we talked about during this entire interview. And no, I have nothing set up with anyone."

Regardless of Lionel Messi's words, he has once again reunited with Busquets. Given the tremendous success the pair had at Barcelona, it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans are excited about the prospect of watching them play together again.

