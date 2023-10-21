"Messi is such a cheater" - Fans want Lionel Messi and Argentina stripped of 2022 FIFA World Cup title after Papu Gomez is banned for doping

A section of football fans want Lionel Messi and Argentina stripped of the 2022 FIFA World Cup title after Papu Gomez was found guilty of failing an anti-doping test in October 2022.

Messi made history in December 2022, leading Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time in his storied career and the third in the nation's history. He also scored seven goals, including a brilliant brace in the final against France, winning the Golden Ball in the process.

While there were no controversies about Argentina's victory at the grandest stage of them all, that no longer appears to be the case. Lionel Messi's compatriot, Papu Gomez, was banned from professional football for two years yesterday (October 20).

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 35-year-old left-winger failed an anti-doping test at Sevilla in October 2022, two months before the World Cup started. Despite this, he was still allowed to feature, securing a winner's medal in the process.

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) were outraged, with numerous calling for Lionel Messi to be stripped of his maiden World Cup title. One fan posted:

"He was playing for Argentina during the World Cup qualifying matches, how ironic is that. Messi is such a cheater man. first Barca now Argentina. This guy can’t keep getting away with this."

Another fan wrote:

"In as much as I want to deny it and say it was rigged to Favour Messi. No player compare to him at that world cup. I will give it to Messi. Ronaldo is my favorite All Time Player! Thank you"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

Gomez joined Italian club Monza as a free agent on September 29, but it's likely he will now retire due to his ban.

Lionel Messi confirms he won't leave Inter Miami on loan amid Barcelona and Saudi Pro League rumors

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi recently confirmed he won't be leaving the club on loan after the Herons failed to qualify for the MLS play-offs. Despite winning the Leagues Cup in August, Messi's untimely injury last month dented his side's hopes of ascending the table.

The Herons' final game of the season is against Charlotte later today (October 21). With the MLS off-season lasting until February, there were rumors circulating that the Argentine ace could make a shock return to Barcelona or the Saudi Pro league on a short-term loan.

However, Messi put these rumors to rest by saying (via Sports Illustrated):

“No. It’s a shame [we didn't qualify]. We came very close. I missed the last few games, we had several injuries. The month of July was very hard for us, we played every three days, we traveled. But we won a tournament, which is important for the club and for what is coming next year."

He added:

“I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November. After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina."

"It’s the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people. In January, I will return again to do preseason. Start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always.”

Lionel Messi has had a bright start to his Inter Miami tenure, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 13 appearances.