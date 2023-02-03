Create

"Messi fans go cry" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores first ever Al-Nassr goal to rescue 2-2 draw against Al Fateh

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 03, 2023 23:12 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo fans aimed dig at Messi fans
Cristiano Ronaldo fans on Twitter engaged in an all-out attack on Lionel Messi's fans as the Portuguese superstar scored an injury-time penalty to help Al-Nassr earn a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh.

Former Barcelona star Cristian Tello opened the scoring for Al Fateh in the 12th minute of the game. Ronaldo came close to scoring on a few occasions, missing one big chance along the way.

He managed to find the back of the net with a left-footed striker. Ronaldo's effort, however, was ruled offside.

Anderson Talisca brought his team to level terms in the 42nd minute of the game. The former Benfica star struck a first-time shot with his left foot to find the back of the net. Talisca has now scored in three successive games for Rudi Garcia's team.

Ronaldo and co. started the second half in a positive manner. The Portuguese set Talisca up in style. The Brazilian, however, headed his effort over the bar.

Sofiane Bendebka restored the advantage for the home side in the 58th minute. He scored an absolute scorcher, volleying the ball with a first-time shot.

Ronaldo, however, managed to find the back of the net in injury time in the second half from the penalty spot. The goal marked the first of his Al-Nassr career.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to manage a draw against Al Fateh:

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Al-Nassr from the penalty spot 🟡🔵 https://t.co/p4blplTOCJ
Messi fans trolling Ronaldo for scoring a penalty have forgotten that if not for 5 penalties Argentina won’t win the WC. Shameless fanbase, cry more 🤡😭
Of course Ronaldo's first league goal for Al Nassr was a clutch last-minute penalty 😤 https://t.co/poqToMQgbZ
Cristiano Ronaldo is the reason Al Nasr get a point today 2-2 Full time. https://t.co/zJqJdNfLP7
1st Al Nassr goal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Finally.https://t.co/By2KekS8E1
Cristiano Ronaldo misses two sitters in a matter of minutes for Al Nassr, his teammates were stunned. https://t.co/6h00bIbrlq
Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh but the goal is ruled out by VAR for an offside.https://t.co/jeCYcHdYQQ
LE BUUUUT DE BENDEBKA FACE À AL NASSR !!!!! CR7 EST ALGERIENNNNNNN 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NG5HyXenSd
They won't show you this 🤦‍♂️Buh I know my Goat will shut them up with a wonderful strike 🔥🐐Kwaw kese Black Sherif Greenwood Ronaldo Album5 Stonebwoy Enzo Tamale Felix remove Shatta wale Greenwood ablakwa remove AL nassr https://t.co/AGvYKNEJl9
Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal for Al Nassr is a Penalty. Cry More 🤣😭 https://t.co/5iAH1gavps
Ronaldo hitting the Siuuu on the haters after rescuing Al Nassr https://t.co/2LGQh4wU3P
Ronaldo saving Al Nassr, He is worth every penny
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal for Al Nassr. From conquering England, Spain, Italy now Saudi Arabia. My goat for life 🐐❤️
RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST LEAGUE GOAL FOR AL NASSR!HISTORY IN SAUDI ARABIA! https://t.co/EjYEj7cO8b
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first official Al-Nassr goal 🇸🇦 https://t.co/LHjhOtFuTE
GOAL NUMBER 820 FOR THE GREATEST CRISTIANO RONALDO 🐐🔥https://t.co/pS66kfIotc
Important Point to keep the Al Nassr Top of the Table 🔥. https://t.co/muMXiLiw70
⚽️ || GOOOOOAAAAL! 🤩🤩Ronaldo scores the equalizer goal 92’ for @AlNassrFC#AlNassr 2:2 #AlFateh https://t.co/OKbzWRm9n8
Ronaldo is 𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🐐He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia 💪#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano https://t.co/L3tiql2DNG
Ronaldo scores his 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 goal for Al-Nassr in stoppage time to level things up against Al-Fateh 🔥💪 https://t.co/g96s5R8oh7
Ronaldo haters saw Al-Nassr losing and started emptying their drafts. Never be too impatient when Ronaldo is still on the field 😮‍💨🐐
CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS ARRIVEDTHE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS AND THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE!
Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr and it’s a penalty, nbs small cry messi fans go cry today and i love it😂😂😂
The king 👑 Cristiano Ronaldo score his first league goal in Saudi Arabia 🐐 https://t.co/QXkVqBFERe
42’ | هدددددف!الهدف الأول للعالمي عن طريق تاليسكاااااا 🤩🔥#النصر_الفتح https://t.co/gIpNHoRt9c
⚽️ || GOOOOOAAAAL! 🤩Talisca scores the equalizer goal 42’ for @AlNassrFC#AlNassr 1:1 #AlFateh https://t.co/fcCHN1UqlS
Gol do Al Fateh.2x1
Ororo don come, Al Nassr don dey lose. https://t.co/5Xa4umxVwu
This Al Nassr defence and gk is finished
The media’s leader of Al Nassr vs the real leader of Al Nassr https://t.co/VE7U5QkrPC
Al Nassr were just doing okay before they signed CR7. Look at them now
Al Nassr manager go vex today too😹😹😹😭
Following Al Nassr to troll Ronaldo is a serious sign of joblessness
I hate to be that guy but everything Ronaldo does or wherever he goes he seems to ruin it. Al Nassr were sitting top of the league and look like they could bottle it after he joins. 😬
Un but CR7esque pour Sofiane Bendebka aujourd’hui face à Al Nassr 🚀Repéré par @Algeriefoot35 https://t.co/qJn0MCOjz2
the fact that we're talking about Al Nassr doesn't mean that we are watching the match, we just dey monitor it on Flashscore 😂 can't waste my data on that fraud
Ronaldo Is A Good Finisher!!One Day He'll Finish Al Nassr...
Al Nassr FC should never have sold Vincent Abubakar for this guy called Ronaldo, they are losing again 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hOCGVv2e3i
Ronaldo scored in Saudi Arabia but the pain goes to Messi and his fans worldwide😂😂😂 https://t.co/L4ARBqO6Xv
Ronaldo has now scored a goal in:2002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192020202120222023Eternal ♾️ https://t.co/5muiLRomxz
A special angle for Ronaldo's big moment 👇🎥What a way to get his opening goal in Al Nassr colours ⚽️ #RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano https://t.co/ltyTEgihMT
Manchester United 🔴❤Real Madrid ⚪🤍Juventus ⚫🖤Al-Nassr 🟡💛 https://t.co/OaxBp1yt2Z
Cristiano Ronaldo has his first goal for Al Nassr after converting a 93rd minute penalty in their 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh! ⚽️🇸🇦 https://t.co/OsyROGbf9O
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 820 GOALS in his career.The MOST in the HISTORY of football. 🤯 https://t.co/wY6DZmx0Lg
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Al-Nassr https://t.co/nnbcYRF2H4

Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the scoresheet for the first time since scoring against Lionel Messi's PSG

Ronaldo scored his first goal since scoring against Messi&#039;s PSG
Ronaldo scored his first goal since scoring against Messi's PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the most ideal start to his life in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr. After a two-game goal drought, the Portuguese superstar faced severe criticism. While his performances were lively, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to find the back of the net for Rudi Garcia's team.

The wait, however, is finally over. Ronaldo opened his account in the Middle East. Had he been lucky, the Portuguese ace could have scored a few more.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, retained their status as the league leaders despite the draw. They now have 34 points from 15 games. Anderson Talisca, however, was sent off, much to Rudi Garcia's woes.

Ronaldo's goal was also the first time the Portuguese was on the scoresheet since scoring a brace against Messi's PSG. fans will hope the soon-to-be 38-year-old continues his purple patch.

