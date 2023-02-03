Cristiano Ronaldo fans on Twitter engaged in an all-out attack on Lionel Messi's fans as the Portuguese superstar scored an injury-time penalty to help Al-Nassr earn a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh.

Former Barcelona star Cristian Tello opened the scoring for Al Fateh in the 12th minute of the game. Ronaldo came close to scoring on a few occasions, missing one big chance along the way.

He managed to find the back of the net with a left-footed striker. Ronaldo's effort, however, was ruled offside.

Anderson Talisca brought his team to level terms in the 42nd minute of the game. The former Benfica star struck a first-time shot with his left foot to find the back of the net. Talisca has now scored in three successive games for Rudi Garcia's team.

Ronaldo and co. started the second half in a positive manner. The Portuguese set Talisca up in style. The Brazilian, however, headed his effort over the bar.

Sofiane Bendebka restored the advantage for the home side in the 58th minute. He scored an absolute scorcher, volleying the ball with a first-time shot.

Ronaldo, however, managed to find the back of the net in injury time in the second half from the penalty spot. The goal marked the first of his Al-Nassr career.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to manage a draw against Al Fateh:

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Al-Nassr from the penalty spot 🟡 Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Al-Nassr from the penalty spot 🟡🔵 https://t.co/p4blplTOCJ

Half Virgin💦 @modap_ Messi fans trolling Ronaldo for scoring a penalty have forgotten that if not for 5 penalties Argentina won’t win the WC. Shameless fanbase, cry more 🤡 Messi fans trolling Ronaldo for scoring a penalty have forgotten that if not for 5 penalties Argentina won’t win the WC. Shameless fanbase, cry more 🤡😭

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Of course Ronaldo's first league goal for Al Nassr was a clutch last-minute penalty Of course Ronaldo's first league goal for Al Nassr was a clutch last-minute penalty 😤 https://t.co/poqToMQgbZ

All Things Cristiano @CristianoTalk Cristiano Ronaldo is the reason Al Nasr get a point today 2-2 Full time. Cristiano Ronaldo is the reason Al Nasr get a point today 2-2 Full time. https://t.co/zJqJdNfLP7

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 1st Al Nassr goal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Finally.



1st Al Nassr goal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Finally.https://t.co/By2KekS8E1

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo misses two sitters in a matter of minutes for Al Nassr, his teammates were stunned. Cristiano Ronaldo misses two sitters in a matter of minutes for Al Nassr, his teammates were stunned. https://t.co/6h00bIbrlq

FT90Extra ⚽ @FT90Extra Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh but the goal is ruled out by VAR for an offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh but the goal is ruled out by VAR for an offside.https://t.co/jeCYcHdYQQ

La Vague Verte ⭐️🇩🇿⭐️ @la_vagueverte



CR7 EST ALGERIENNNNNNN LE BUUUUT DE BENDEBKA FACE À AL NASSR !!!!!CR7 EST ALGERIENNNNNNN LE BUUUUT DE BENDEBKA FACE À AL NASSR !!!!! CR7 EST ALGERIENNNNNNN 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NG5HyXenSd

Sika Bebree1 @Sikabebree1

Buh I know my Goat will shut them up with a wonderful strike



Kwaw kese Black Sherif Greenwood Ronaldo Album5 Stonebwoy Enzo Tamale Felix remove Shatta wale Greenwood ablakwa remove AL nassr They won't show you this 🤦‍♂️Buh I know my Goat will shut them up with a wonderful strikeKwaw kese Black Sherif Greenwood Ronaldo Album5 Stonebwoy Enzo Tamale Felix remove Shatta wale Greenwood ablakwa remove AL nassr They won't show you this 🤦‍♂️Buh I know my Goat will shut them up with a wonderful strike 🔥🐐Kwaw kese Black Sherif Greenwood Ronaldo Album5 Stonebwoy Enzo Tamale Felix remove Shatta wale Greenwood ablakwa remove AL nassr https://t.co/AGvYKNEJl9

Preeti @MadridPreeti Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal for Al Nassr is a Penalty. Cry More 🤣 Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal for Al Nassr is a Penalty. Cry More 🤣😭 https://t.co/5iAH1gavps

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Ronaldo hitting the Siuuu on the haters after rescuing Al Nassr Ronaldo hitting the Siuuu on the haters after rescuing Al Nassr https://t.co/2LGQh4wU3P

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Ronaldo saving Al Nassr, He is worth every penny Ronaldo saving Al Nassr, He is worth every penny

Half Virgin💦 @modap_ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal for Al Nassr. From conquering England, Spain, Italy now Saudi Arabia. My goat for life Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal for Al Nassr. From conquering England, Spain, Italy now Saudi Arabia. My goat for life 🐐❤️

ESPN FC @ESPNFC RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST LEAGUE GOAL FOR AL NASSR!



HISTORY IN SAUDI ARABIA! RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST LEAGUE GOAL FOR AL NASSR!HISTORY IN SAUDI ARABIA! https://t.co/EjYEj7cO8b

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first official Al-Nassr goal Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first official Al-Nassr goal 🇸🇦 https://t.co/LHjhOtFuTE

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



GOAL NUMBER 820 FOR THE GREATEST CRISTIANO RONALDO GOAL NUMBER 820 FOR THE GREATEST CRISTIANO RONALDO 🐐🔥https://t.co/pS66kfIotc

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo . Important Point to keep the Al Nassr Top of the Table Important Point to keep the Al Nassr Top of the Table 🔥. https://t.co/muMXiLiw70

Roshn Saudi League @SPL_EN



He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia



#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano



Ronaldo is 𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia Ronaldo is 𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🐐He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia 💪#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano https://t.co/L3tiql2DNG

LiveScore @livescore Ronaldo scores his 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 goal for Al-Nassr in stoppage time to level things up against Al-Fateh Ronaldo scores his 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 goal for Al-Nassr in stoppage time to level things up against Al-Fateh 🔥💪 https://t.co/g96s5R8oh7

Slay Jimmy 🦍 @slay_jimmy ‍ Ronaldo haters saw Al-Nassr losing and started emptying their drafts. Never be too impatient when Ronaldo is still on the field Ronaldo haters saw Al-Nassr losing and started emptying their drafts. Never be too impatient when Ronaldo is still on the field 😮‍💨🐐

Trey @UTDTrey CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS ARRIVED



THE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS AND THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE! CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS ARRIVEDTHE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS AND THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE!

Orlando @_starboyorlando Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr and it’s a penalty, nbs small cry messi fans go cry today and i love it Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr and it’s a penalty, nbs small cry messi fans go cry today and i love it😂😂😂

Habibi CFC🫵🏽👨🏽‍🦱𓃵 @bebsey_b Cristiano Ronaldo score his first league goal in Saudi Arabia The kingCristiano Ronaldo score his first league goal in Saudi Arabia The king 👑 Cristiano Ronaldo score his first league goal in Saudi Arabia 🐐 https://t.co/QXkVqBFERe

Central do Al Nassr @AlNassrCentral Gol do Al Fateh.

2x1 Gol do Al Fateh.2x1

Zayn🇵🇹 @FcB_Z4YN7 This Al Nassr defence and gk is finished This Al Nassr defence and gk is finished

appie @appiecfc The media’s leader of Al Nassr vs the real leader of Al Nassr The media’s leader of Al Nassr vs the real leader of Al Nassr https://t.co/VE7U5QkrPC

UNDERRATED NINJA @iamjoseh_ Al Nassr were just doing okay before they signed CR7. Look at them now Al Nassr were just doing okay before they signed CR7. Look at them now

LEE MIN HO🇬🇭 @wagyimi__ Al Nassr manager go vex today too Al Nassr manager go vex today too😹😹😹😭

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Following Al Nassr to troll Ronaldo is a serious sign of joblessness Following Al Nassr to troll Ronaldo is a serious sign of joblessness

IR🫧” @IconicRashford7 I hate to be that guy but everything Ronaldo does or wherever he goes he seems to ruin it. Al Nassr were sitting top of the league and look like they could bottle it after he joins. I hate to be that guy but everything Ronaldo does or wherever he goes he seems to ruin it. Al Nassr were sitting top of the league and look like they could bottle it after he joins. 😬

Miguel SarkCess🕊 @MiguelSarkCess can't waste my data on that fraud the fact that we're talking about Al Nassr doesn't mean that we are watching the match, we just dey monitor it on Flashscorecan't waste my data on that fraud the fact that we're talking about Al Nassr doesn't mean that we are watching the match, we just dey monitor it on Flashscore 😂 can't waste my data on that fraud

Quincy💙 @Ultimate_Quincy Ronaldo Is A Good Finisher!!



One Day He'll Finish Al Nassr... Ronaldo Is A Good Finisher!!One Day He'll Finish Al Nassr...

KOMBO™ 🇦🇷💙❤️ @ultimate_kombo Al Nassr FC should never have sold Vincent Abubakar for this guy called Ronaldo, they are losing again 🤣🤣🤣 Al Nassr FC should never have sold Vincent Abubakar for this guy called Ronaldo, they are losing again 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hOCGVv2e3i

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Ronaldo scored in Saudi Arabia but the pain goes to Messi and his fans worldwide Ronaldo scored in Saudi Arabia but the pain goes to Messi and his fans worldwide😂😂😂 https://t.co/L4ARBqO6Xv

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo has now scored a goal in:

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023



Eternal ♾️ Ronaldo has now scored a goal in:2002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192020202120222023Eternal ♾️ https://t.co/5muiLRomxz

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo has his first goal for Al Nassr after converting a 93rd minute penalty in their 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh! Cristiano Ronaldo has his first goal for Al Nassr after converting a 93rd minute penalty in their 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh! ⚽️🇸🇦 https://t.co/OsyROGbf9O

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 820 GOALS in his career.



The MOST in the HISTORY of football. 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 820 GOALS in his career.The MOST in the HISTORY of football. 🤯 https://t.co/wY6DZmx0Lg

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Al-Nassr https://t.co/nnbcYRF2H4

Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the scoresheet for the first time since scoring against Lionel Messi's PSG

Ronaldo scored his first goal since scoring against Messi's PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the most ideal start to his life in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr. After a two-game goal drought, the Portuguese superstar faced severe criticism. While his performances were lively, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to find the back of the net for Rudi Garcia's team.

The wait, however, is finally over. Ronaldo opened his account in the Middle East. Had he been lucky, the Portuguese ace could have scored a few more.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, retained their status as the league leaders despite the draw. They now have 34 points from 15 games. Anderson Talisca, however, was sent off, much to Rudi Garcia's woes.

Ronaldo's goal was also the first time the Portuguese was on the scoresheet since scoring a brace against Messi's PSG. fans will hope the soon-to-be 38-year-old continues his purple patch.

Poll : 0 votes