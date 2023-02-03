Cristiano Ronaldo fans on Twitter engaged in an all-out attack on Lionel Messi's fans as the Portuguese superstar scored an injury-time penalty to help Al-Nassr earn a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh.
Former Barcelona star Cristian Tello opened the scoring for Al Fateh in the 12th minute of the game. Ronaldo came close to scoring on a few occasions, missing one big chance along the way.
He managed to find the back of the net with a left-footed striker. Ronaldo's effort, however, was ruled offside.
Anderson Talisca brought his team to level terms in the 42nd minute of the game. The former Benfica star struck a first-time shot with his left foot to find the back of the net. Talisca has now scored in three successive games for Rudi Garcia's team.
Ronaldo and co. started the second half in a positive manner. The Portuguese set Talisca up in style. The Brazilian, however, headed his effort over the bar.
Sofiane Bendebka restored the advantage for the home side in the 58th minute. He scored an absolute scorcher, volleying the ball with a first-time shot.
Ronaldo, however, managed to find the back of the net in injury time in the second half from the penalty spot. The goal marked the first of his Al-Nassr career.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to manage a draw against Al Fateh:
Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the scoresheet for the first time since scoring against Lionel Messi's PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the most ideal start to his life in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr. After a two-game goal drought, the Portuguese superstar faced severe criticism. While his performances were lively, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to find the back of the net for Rudi Garcia's team.
The wait, however, is finally over. Ronaldo opened his account in the Middle East. Had he been lucky, the Portuguese ace could have scored a few more.
Al-Nassr, meanwhile, retained their status as the league leaders despite the draw. They now have 34 points from 15 games. Anderson Talisca, however, was sent off, much to Rudi Garcia's woes.
Ronaldo's goal was also the first time the Portuguese was on the scoresheet since scoring a brace against Messi's PSG. fans will hope the soon-to-be 38-year-old continues his purple patch.