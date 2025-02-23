"Messi is fighting alone", "Mascherano was a clear downgrade" - Inter Miami fans left fuming as Lionel Messi-led side draw in MLS season opener

Inter Miami fans slammed the team online after they played a 2-2 draw at home despite Lionel Messi's efforts. The Supporters' Shield holders kicked off their 2025 MLS season against New York City FC on Saturday (February 22), dropping points in front of their fans.

Off-season acquisitions and Lionel Messi's form in pre-season had the Inter Miami fans excited ahead of their MLS opener. However, the fans saw their excitement fly out the window as their side failed to win at home.

A clear positive in the game was captain Messi, who registered a pair of assists on his first game of the season to help Javier Mascherano avoid defeat in his MLS debut. The 37-year-old followed up his goal in the CONCACAF Champions Cup (during their 1-0 win against Sporting KC on February 19) with two assists here, continuing his fine form from pre-season.

Inter Miami fans were not entirely pleased with what they witnessed on Saturday. They took to X to share their thoughts on their team's performance.

A fan urged Luis Suarez to retire.

"Suarez is finished he should retire," they wrote.

Another fan opined that the game was 'rigged' and that the side needed Maximiliano Falcon.

"The game was rigged. We need that Falcon signing so bad," they posted.

Another fan praised Telasco Segovia for his contribution.

"The New York City referee can hold. We are going to win everything and they won’t be able to stop us this time. Segovia— jugador CRACK," they wrote.

Another fan said Ian Fray was sloppy for most of the game.

"Ship that Ian Frey 🚶🏽 sloppy throughout the except for the final goal run..!," they posted.

A fan pointed out the need for defensive reinforcement as Lionel Messi was fighting alone.

"Get a defender. Didn't you learn from last year? messi is fighting alone, get smart players with him," they wrote.

Another fan complained about the quality of the backline, accusing the club's management of negligence in dealing with the defense.

"Inter Miami CF David Beckham. first match against MLS club . The defense line is very weak but Beckham does not want to buy quality and experienced defenders . Inter Miami defense line is the quality of amateur players . Inter Miami also did not buy a creative midfielder," they posted.

A fan opined that Javier Mascherano was a 'downgrade' on former manager Gerardo Martino.

"No vamos. Mascherano was a clear downgrade," they wrote.

Inter Miami's Chase Stadium was packed, with celebrities such as Serena Williams also in attendance for their season opener. The Herons managed to pick up a point, continuing their impressive run of form that began at the start of pre-season.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to draw in MLS opener

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi continued from where he left off in the 2024 MLS season with a pair of assists in his side's 2-2 draw against New York City FC. The reigning MLS MVP helped his side, which played most of the game a man short, to avoid a home defeat in their season opener.

Lionel Messi provided a fine assist after just five minutes as he played a square ball to compatriot Tomas Aviles to slide home from close range. The defender lasted just 18 minutes more before receiving his marching orders for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

New York City equalized in the 26th minute, Mitja Ilenic firing home after a well-worked set-piece routine. They took the lead in the 55th minute as Jordi Alba played a poor backpass which allowed Alonso Martinez score his first goal of the campaign.

Inter Miami showed great fight and eventually scored a levelled in the 99th minute of the game. Substitute Telasco Segovia opened his account for the club with a deft chip after Lionel Messi split the opposition defence to send him through.

