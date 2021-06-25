Messi is a genius like Beethoven or Dali: Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique

Spain boss Luis Enrique recently heaped praise on Barcelona star Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona manager spoke about Messi's incredible ability and consistency as the Argentine continues to ponder his future with the club.

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the month. The 34-year-old is widely expected to extend his contract with Barcelona. However, he is yet to sign a new deal with the club. The Argentine continues to be linked with a move to PSG and Manchester City.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique lauded the Argentine for his abilities, hard work, and winning mentality.

"It's impossible to carry the ball so close at that speed. Losing is very hard for him. You could see it the next day, after the match. In football, Leo Messi is a genius, clearly, just like Beethoven or Dali," Enrique told TV3.

The Argentine was desperate to leave the Camp Nou last summer after a dismal end to the 2019-20 campaign. A number of public spats with the club hierarchy and the sale of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid led to Messi seeking an exit from Barcelona after two decades with the club.

Happy 34th birthday to Lionel Messi!



🏟️ 925 games

⚽️ 745 goals

🎯 356 assists

🏆 34 trophies



Ballon d'Or: 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/1akB18dihD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 24, 2021

Messi's €700 million release clause, though, proved to be a major stumbling point for any potential suitors last summer. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was ultimately forced to stay at Barcelona and see out the remainder of his contract.

Despite being desperate to leave the Catalan giants, Lionel Messi was once again the club's talisman last season. He led Barcelona to a third-place finish in the La Liga table and the Copa del Rey during the campaign.

Messi scored 38 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. He also formed an impressive partnership in attack with Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele during the second half of the season.

Barcelona will need to sell a number of players to afford Lionel Messi's new contract

Argentina v Paraguay: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lionel Messi's new contract is likely to be a massive financial burden on Barcelona. The club are in a dire state, financially, and will have to sell a number of fringe players to reduce their wage bill and raise funds for Lionel Messi's new salary.

🏆 10x La Liga

🏆 7x Copa del Rey

🏆 7x Spanish Super Cup

🏆 4x Champions League

🏆 3x UEFA Super Cup

🏆 3x FIFA Club World Cup

🥇 6x Ballon d'Or

🥇 6x European Golden Shoe

⚽ 711 Goals

🎯 300 Assists



🐐 Happy 34th birthday, Lionel Messi! pic.twitter.com/wXmTf6Cqw4 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 24, 2021

Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, and Martin Brathwaite have reportedly been put up for sale and could exit the club this summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar