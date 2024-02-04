"Messi was holding this super team back", "But can’t win against Saudi clubs" - Fans react as Inter Miami thrash Hong Kong XI in friendly

Fans on X reacted as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami comfortably defeated Hong Kong XI 4-1 in a friendly on Sunday, January 4.

The Herons were able to pick up their first win of their pre-season at the Hong Kong Stadium, snapping their four-game winless streak. They had drawn 0-0 against El Salvador on January 19, before being outclassed by FC Dallas (1-0), Al-Hilal (4-3), and Al-Nassr (6-0).

Lionel Messi was named on the bench against Hong Kong XI but wasn't risked during the game due to a reported inflammation in his adductor. Robert Taylor broke the deadlock in the 40th minute before Henri Anier leveled the scores three minutes later for the Hong Kong XI.

However, Tata Martino and Co. were far more superior in the second half. Lawson Sunderland gave the Herons the lead in the 50th minute. Leonardo Campana (56') and Ryan Sailor (85') scored one goal apiece to give Inter Miami a commanding 4-1 win.

Following the game, a section of fans took aim at the Argentine ace, claiming that he is holding Inter Miami back, posting:

"Messi was holding this super team back"

Another fan trolled the Herons for not being able to win their friendlies against Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr:

"But can’t win against Saudi Clubs"

How did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fare against Hong Kong XI?

Despite the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez not featuring on the pitch, Inter Miami were able to beat Hong Kong XI 4-1 in their friendly. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared.

The Herons dominated possession with 71 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 635 passes, with an accuracy of 85 percent. In contrast, the home team had 29 percent possession and attempted 255 passes with an accuracy of 67 percent.

Both teams had numerous chances to score in attack. The MLS giants had more opportunities, landing a total of 23 shots, with nine being on target. On the other hand, Hong Kong XI had 16 shots in total, mustering six on target.

The Herons will next be in action against Vissel Kobe on Wednesday, February 7.

