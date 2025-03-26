"Messi is holding this super team back" - Fans want Lionel Messi out of Argentina World Cup squad after 4-1 win over Brazil

A section of fans on X believe Argentina no longer need Lionel Messi for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after they emphatically defeated Brazil 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier clash. The two sides locked horns at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday, March 25.

Lionel Messi was forced to sit out once again after missing his nation's 1-0 win over Uruguay last week. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner recently picked up an adductor strain during Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Atlanta United (March 16) and has since been recovering during the international break.

However, Argentina looked unfazed in Messi's absence, dispatching Brazil with ease. Julian Alvarez's red-hot form continued in the fourth minute when he finished well past Bento to break the deadlock. Enzo Fernandez doubled the lead eight minutes later with a simple finish from close range. Matheus Cunha then halved the deficit for Brazil in the 26th minute after a lapse of concentration by Cristian Romero inside the box.

Alexis Mac Allister restored Argentina's two-goal lead in the 37th minute with a wonderful volley following Fernandez's accurate cross. Giuliano Simeone then scored with his first touch following a free-kick to seal a dominant 4-1 win for Lionel Messi's side.

Messi hasn't been able to make much of an impact during the World Cup qualifiers, missing four out of seven games due to injury. He has garnered three goals and three assists in the remaining three fixtures.

One fan posted:

"Messi is holding this super team back. Players like Julian Alvarez and Fernandez adapt more with Martinez and de Paul etc. please get this man out of my national team asap."

Another fan tweeted:

"Argentina plays better without Messi .. don’t take Messi to the World Cup and they win another one"

Other fans reacted below:

"Argentina plays x10 better without Messi," one fan commented

"Messi’s always been the difference maker for Argentina, obviously their best player, but this isn’t just a one-man team. Scaloni’s done an immaculate job of both maximising Messi AND creating self-sufficient team adept at beating anyone even without their star," another added

"We need to study how Lionel Scaloni transformed Argentina into a powerhouse that thrives with or without Messi. He has built a true team, and just like they won back-to-back Copa Américas, they might raw-dog the 2026 World Cup. Don’t be surprised," one fan warned

"Argentina don’t even need Messi again to compete for trophies, they’re good," another chimed in

How did Argentina fare during their 4-1 win over Brazil despite being without Lionel Messi?

Despite being without their captain and talisman Lionel Messi, Argentina were impressive during their 4-1 win over Brazil. The former are currently at the summit of the CONMEBOL standings with 31 points from 14 games, while Brazil are fourth with 21 points.

La Albiceleste had more possession with 56 percent of the ball, completing 475 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. Meanwhile, Brazil had 44 percent possession and completed 373 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent, as per FotMob.

However, Argentina looked much more dominant in attack and looked well balanced without Lionel Messi, launching 12 shots in total, with seven being on target. In comparison, the Selecao mustered only three shots in total, with one being on target.

