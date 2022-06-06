"Messi being hyped for goals against Estonia" "Dominating at age 37" - Fans proclaim Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'undisputed GOAT' for his performance against Switzerland

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continued with both players shining in their national colors on June 5. However, many fans chose to go with the Portuguese this time for his performance against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

At the time of writing this article, eighth-ranked Portugal were leading 14th-ranked Switzerland by 3-0 at the hour mark. Ronaldo scored the second and third goals and his free-kick led to the first goal.

If they win, Portugal could go to the top of their Group of Nations League, above the Czech Republic, who are drawing 1-1 with Spain at the same mark. Both nations will be on the same points (four) if the results stay the same, but the Portuguese will have a better goal difference.

Messi, on the other hand, scored five goals in fourth-ranked Argentina's 5-0 rout of 110th-ranked Estonia in an international friendly.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ronaldo's performance, comparing him to Messi or just appreciating him in general. Some even put his performance above Messi's due to the difference in quality between the opposition and the tournament itself.

Here are some of their reactions:

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to provide a spectacle

After more than 13 years of dominance across the footballing world with 12 Ballon d'Ors shared between them, the legendary duo continue to perform at the highest level.

The Argentine started his rout against Estonia with a penalty in the eighth minute before adding another just on the brink of halftime. He then scored thrice in the second half to complete the scoring for his side.

Meanwhile, Portugal started a bit shakily against Switzerland. Haris Seferovic scored early for the Swiss but his goal was disallowed due to Fabian Schar's handball in the buildup.

Portugal then stepped on the gas and received a free-kick just outside the Switzerland box. Ronaldo took the free-kick and his deflected low shot was saved by Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel. However, William Carvalho was on point to turn it in.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then scored two goals within four minutes to put his side 3-0 up. He could've had four goals in the first half as he missed two brilliant opportunities.

Needless to say, it has been yet another night where the Portuguese has shown his class alongside the Argentine. The legendary duo continue to shock the world with their immense abilities.

