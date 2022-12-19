“Messi immortal”, “Gracias, Messi” – How media across the world reacted to Lionel Messi winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time in 36 years on Sunday (18 December). La Ableceleste won the 2022 edition of the World Cup, defeating France in a penalty shootout with the scores level at 3-3 at the end of extra time.

La Pulga was born just one year after the South American nation's last triumph and the Argentine press will argue that he fulfilled his destiny. As per the BBC, newspapers across the world reported Argentina's triumph but journalists in the South American nation did not hold back from poetic prose.

In the pages of Pagina 12, Jose Luis Lanao described Argentina's flag as 'sky blue and white like a cherry blossom illuminated by the open sky'. The journalist noted that spring had come 'once again', calling his country 'the world champion in soccer and joy'.

Clarin journalist Juan Cruz stated that 'football is made of roses and thorns'. Cruz also stated that the Argentine playmaker 'is a world champion while calling the World Cup 'a trophy that he was destined for before he was born'.

Clarin's front page carried a simple headline that translates to, "Thank you, Messi."

El Dia, a publication in the city of La Plata, revealed what happened in Argentina after Lionel Messi guided the country to an unprecedented FIFA World Cup win. The newspaper called it 'an explosion of euphoria in every home, bar, club, and restaurant'.

In France, the focus from the press was on the impressive display by Les Blues, who were almost able to defend their trophy. Le Parisien carried the headline, "Proud of our Blues."

L'Equipe admitted how well France had played against Argentina with three simple words: "Heads held high."

In the United Kingdom, The Daily Telegraph were stunned into brevity, poetically alliterating Messi's name with descriptions of his brilliance in Qatar. All they could manage was, "Miraculous. Magical. Messi."

The Daily Mail ensured that they would focus on both sides of the beautifully told story. While they had only praise for Lionel Messi, while describing their 'ecstasy', France were said to dealing with 'agony' after getting so close to consecutive FIFA World Cup wins.

Brazilian newspaper O Globo hailed the legendary playmaker as 'immortal Messi'.

How Brazil and Spain reacted to Lionel Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Brazilians will not have been happy about getting knocked out of the competition in Qatar before even reaching the final. However, the newspaper Extra told the nation that Messi deserved the coveted trophy.

Spain, where Messi went on to become a legend at Barcelona, could only bow, as Mundo Deportivo called the Argentine the best in history.

