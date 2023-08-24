"Messi won't let Miami lose", "Rigged like the World Cup" - Twitter explodes as Inter Miami defeat Cincinnati to qualify for US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami side has yet again defied the odds to secure a fairy-tale victory in the semi-final stage of the US Open Cup against FC Cincinnati. The Herons staged a historic comeback against the Eastern Conference club, scoring two second-half goals to take the game into extra time.

Tata Martino's side were on track to record their first defeat since Lionel Messi's arrival but the Argentinian's heroics have indefinitely delayed this event. La Pulga was at the centre of Inter Miami's attack, pulling strings from the middle by dropping back and enabling Leonardo Campana to forge ahead.

His two assists were complimented by Campana's pin-point finishing, with the Ecuadorian forward putting his best foot forward in a rare start. Fans quickly flocked to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post their reactions to one of the best matches played on American soil this year.

While some applauded Lionel Messi's relentless efforts to pull his team out of misery, others chose to stick to the 'favouritism narrative' by labelling the match rigged like the 2022 World Cup.

Following the commencement of extra time, Inter Miami surged ahead through Josef Martinez, who came off the bench to give his side the lead. Things took a dramatic turn when Cincinnati gave a roaring reply to the Venezuelan's goal, levelling the game in the 114th minute through Yuya Kubo.

For the second consecutive time, Inter Miami had to rely on a penalty shootout to decide their fate. Nevertheless, Drake Callender's spectacular save against Nick Hagglund's effort, combined with Benjamin Cremaschi's ice-cold finish from the spot, ensured Lionel Messi's contention in yet another cup final with his new club.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face either Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake in the US Open Cup final

Having secured their place in a second cup final, the Herons will be eagerly waiting to see who they'll be facing at the ultimate stage of the US Open Cup.

Houston registered a comfortable victory over Chicago Fire in the quarter-final stage, netting four goals while only conceding once. Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, defeated LA Galaxy to obtain a semi-final berth. Having led 3-0 for the majority of the game, they fended off a late scare to seal the game 3-2.

Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake are currently battling it out in the second semi-final of the said competition. El Naranja currently lead the tie 1-0 at half-time.