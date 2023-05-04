“Messi was looking for him to help build attacks” - Adam Lallana lauds Liverpool transfer target

Adam Lallana claimed that Lionel Messi was looking for Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister to help him build up attacks during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mac Allister had a great tournament in the winning Argentina side.

He has also been in good form for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. The player has emerged as a transfer target for top European clubs, including the Merseysiders.

Speaking about Mac Allister, Lallana recently said (via The Anfield Talk):

"It was so special watching him in the world cup. He wasn't playing to begin with, but then when he was used, he played so well that there's no way he doesn't play. In the end Messi was looking for him to help build attacks!"

Liverpool are keen on reinforcing their attack in the summer and they have identified Mac Allister as a top target for the club. The Argentine has scored 10 goals and has provided two assists in 33 matches across competitions this season.

He is contracted with the Seagulls until 2025 and has a market value of an estimated €42 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once claimed Lionel Messi is the greatest player he has seen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the Argentina captain after La Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The German claimed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is the greatest player he has ever seen.

Lionel Messi played a starring role in his country's triumph by scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He was also the winner of the Golden Ball.

Speaking about the triumph, Klopp said (via India Today):

“They deserved it and when you saw the team celebrating, especially the country celebrating, then it probably hit the right country in difficult times and I'm really happy for them."

"They've waited for a long time, been a couple of times in the final and lost it, were unlucky in moments and now they did it and the greatest footballer of my lifetime, watching properly, Lionel Messi.”

Klopp is probably not the only one who has that opinion and many fans across the globe will agree with the German's opinion. The former Barcelona player has tasted huge success and is one of the greatest players of all time.

