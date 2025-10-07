"Messi losing his Avengers" - Fans react as 2nd Inter Miami star announces retirement after Busquets makes decision to retire from football

Fans have reacted with surprise to news of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba announcing his retirement from professional football. The Spanish defender has decided to follow in the footsteps of teammate Sergio Busquets and end his career at the end of the 2025 MLS season.Alba took to social media to make the announcement of his retirement from professional football, ending his 19-year playing career. The 36-year-old enjoyed successful spells in various Spanish clubs before moving to the MLS with Inter Miami in July 2023, shortly after Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets joined. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe news was met with surprise from fans, who questioned how Messi would cope with losing two key teammates at the same time. A number of them took to X to express their thoughts on the situation, which they found to be interesting.A fan referred to the retiring players as Messi's 'avengers' and signified their sadness at the news. Pades 🇦🇺 @FCBPadesLINK@ReshadFCB Messi loosing his Avengers one by one 😭Another fan requested that someone checks on Messi's feelings towards the news. Dutchman Armada 🔱 @DutchmanSenorLINK@ReshadFCB Someone check on Messi 😭😭😭A fan asked why the players are retiring and leaving Messi alone.Pauluz @PauluzRFRMLINK@ReshadFCB why are they all leaving messi alone?Another fan expressed sadness at Alba following in the footsteps of Busquets.𝚄𝙶𝙾𝙲𝙷𝚄𝙺𝚆𝚄⚡️ @UgoOsinobiLINK@ReshadFCB Damn first Busi now Jordi 🤧A fan questioned the reason behind the retirements, pointing out that Messi is being left behind at the club.Metua Metua @Emekafrank29LINK@ReshadFCB How come? What’s going on Only Messi left 😢😢😢Jordi Alba began his career in Barcelona's famed La Masia system before heading elsewhere to begin his professional career. He ended up at Valencia after a few years and returned to his boyhood club in 2012. He played for Barcelona until 2023, winning six LaLiga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2015. Alba struck up a brilliant relationship with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Inter Miami, with their connection coming to the fore against New England Revolution. The Spaniard scored twice in a 4-1 win, with Messi assisting the first of his goals in the game. The pair will continue to play together until the end of their playoff run this year. Lionel Messi, two Inter Miami stars named in MLS Teams of the MatchdayLionel Messi was joined by two of his Inter Miami teammates in the MLS Team of the Matchday following their 4-1 win over New England Revolution. The Herons came from behind to overcome their opposition, strengthening their playoff seeding hopes. Messi provided a hat-trick of assists in the game, taking him up to 24 goals and 17 assists in the MLS this season. The 38-year-old earned his 12th Team of the Matchday nomination in only 26 appearances in the MLS this season. Joining Messi were Inter Miami duo of Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba after they each impressed in the win over New England. Each player scored a brace in the win, helping Javier Mascherano's side pick up all three points on offer in front of their fans.