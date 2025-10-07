  • home icon
  • "Messi losing his Avengers" - Fans react as 2nd Inter Miami star announces retirement after Busquets makes decision to retire from football

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 07, 2025 16:24 GMT
Jordi Alba has decided to end his professional career at the end of the season
Fans have reacted with surprise to news of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba announcing his retirement from professional football. The Spanish defender has decided to follow in the footsteps of teammate Sergio Busquets and end his career at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

Alba took to social media to make the announcement of his retirement from professional football, ending his 19-year playing career. The 36-year-old enjoyed successful spells in various Spanish clubs before moving to the MLS with Inter Miami in July 2023, shortly after Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets joined.

The news was met with surprise from fans, who questioned how Messi would cope with losing two key teammates at the same time. A number of them took to X to express their thoughts on the situation, which they found to be interesting.

A fan referred to the retiring players as Messi's 'avengers' and signified their sadness at the news.

Another fan requested that someone checks on Messi's feelings towards the news.

A fan asked why the players are retiring and leaving Messi alone.

Another fan expressed sadness at Alba following in the footsteps of Busquets.

A fan questioned the reason behind the retirements, pointing out that Messi is being left behind at the club.

Jordi Alba began his career in Barcelona's famed La Masia system before heading elsewhere to begin his professional career. He ended up at Valencia after a few years and returned to his boyhood club in 2012. He played for Barcelona until 2023, winning six LaLiga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2015.

Alba struck up a brilliant relationship with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Inter Miami, with their connection coming to the fore against New England Revolution. The Spaniard scored twice in a 4-1 win, with Messi assisting the first of his goals in the game. The pair will continue to play together until the end of their playoff run this year.

Lionel Messi, two Inter Miami stars named in MLS Teams of the Matchday

Lionel Messi was joined by two of his Inter Miami teammates in the MLS Team of the Matchday following their 4-1 win over New England Revolution. The Herons came from behind to overcome their opposition, strengthening their playoff seeding hopes.

Messi provided a hat-trick of assists in the game, taking him up to 24 goals and 17 assists in the MLS this season. The 38-year-old earned his 12th Team of the Matchday nomination in only 26 appearances in the MLS this season.

Joining Messi were Inter Miami duo of Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba after they each impressed in the win over New England. Each player scored a brace in the win, helping Javier Mascherano's side pick up all three points on offer in front of their fans.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

