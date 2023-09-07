"Messi masterclass soon" "2 goals for the Goat"- Argentina Fans react as Lionel Messi starts World Cup qualifier against Ecuador

Lionel Messi is in the starting line up for Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Ecuador. Fans on Twitter are beyond excited to see the 36-year-old play from the beginning.

La Albiceleste are the current world champions and they start their campaign to qualify for the 2026 edition of the tournament today. Lionel Scaloni has named a strong line-up for the showdown against Ecuador.

Emi Martinez is in goal. Nicolas Tagliafico, Cuti Romero, Nicolas Otamnedi and Nahuel Molina are the four defenders. Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul are the three midfielders. Nico Gonzalez and Luataro Martinez start in attack alongside Messi.

Fans are anticipating a masterclass from the magician as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"2 goals for the Goat."

Another commented:

"Messi masterclass soon."

Messi can become the highest South American goalscorer in the World Cup qualifiers if he scores today. He is currently one behind his former teammate Luis Suarez with 28 goals. Yet another record could be on the books for the icon.

Fans think Lionel Messi will shine against Ecuador and here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Argentina's line-up was announced:

Lionel Scaloni spoke about Lionel Messi's chances of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has already won it all in the beautiful game and many think that he has 'completed' football after winning the 2022 World Cup. Hence, the question remains whether Messi will continue until the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni was recently quizzed on the matter and the Argentina coach provided a very realistic response. He said it's hard to forecast as there are many dependables. Scaloni said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi at 2026 World Cup? We can’t talk about now what will be in three years. For the football it will be great, but I can't say if Messi is going to be there in 2026 and I don't even know if I'm going to be there. We have to say things with respect, because we are not qualified for the World Cup yet.”

For now, Messi is focused on helping his team qualify for the next edition of the tournament. The Argentina captain is also expected to represent his country in the 2024 Copa America.