"Messi masterclass tonight", "Be there for Brazil's funeral" - Fans react as Lionel Messi is named in Argentina's starting XI vs Selecao

Lionel Messi will start in attack for Argentina when they face Brazil tonight (November 21) in their huge 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Inter Miami superstar has been selected in attack for La Abiceleste and he will be eager to captain the World Champions to victory. Messi, 36, has been in fine form recently, managing three goals in four World Cup qualifiers.

This comes after an excellent start to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's career in the MLS. The iconic forward has posted 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions since joining Vice City this past summer.

The last time Argentina collided with Brazil was back in November 2021. The two South American heavyweights settled on a 0-0 draw. But, Lionel Scaloni's men got the better of Selecao in June of that year, with a 1-0 win in the Copa America final.

Lionel Messi flourished on that night, and Argentina fans will be hoping for a similar performance tonight at the Maracana. The Barcelona icon starts in attack alongside Manchester City's in-form Julian Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Giovani Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, and Rodrigo De Paul are in midfield. Gabriel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, and Marcos Acuna are in defense, with Emiliano Martinez in goal.

Argentina currently sit top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, with a five-point lead over fifth-placed Brazil. One fan insists the hosts aren't ready for the World Champions:

"Be there for Brazil's funeral."

Another fan expects Lionel Messi to put in a stellar showing at the Maracana:

"Messi masterclass tonight against Brazil."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Scaloni named his starting lineup to face Brazil:

Lionel Messi's reaction when Argentina beat Brazil to clinch Copa America in 2021

Messi and Co celebrated beating Selecao on their home turf.

Lionel Messi got his hands on his first major trophy with La Abiceleste when his side beat Brazil 1-0 at the Marcana two years ago. It was a July night that will live long in the memory of Argentina fans.

The legendary forward was named Player of the Tournament and he spoke glowingly of the feat his nation accomplished. He said (via ESPN):

"I still don't think we are aware of what we have done, beyond becoming champions. Now we're really happy, celebrating, but this is a game for the history books, beating Brazil in a final in Brazil."

Angel Di Maria's 22nd-minute strike was the difference between the two sides on that occasion. Messi will want a similar performance when the rivals meet tonight.