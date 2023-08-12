"Messi is the messiah", "Who are we cooking next?" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami defeat Charlotte to enter Leagues Cup S/F

Lionel Messi was once again on the scoresheet as Inter Miami registered a 4-0 win against Charlotte FC in their Leagues Cup quarterfinal clash. The Argentina captain got on the scoresheet in the 86th minute to score the final goal of the match. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

Messi has now scored eight goals in five matches while playing for Inter Miami. Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Tata Martino's side against Charlotte FC with a 12th-minute penalty. Robert Taylor then doubled the lead with his strike in the 32nd minute of the game.

An own goal from Adlison Mandala made it 3-0 for the Miami-based club before Messi put the icing on the cake with his last-ditch goal. They will take on Philadelphia Union in the last-four clash of the tournament.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the latest Inter Miami win, with one of them writing on Twitter:

"Messi is the Messiah."

Another fan commented on the matter:

"Who are we cooking next? We’re the best team in MLS."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup:

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas highlights how Lionel Messi has impacted the Apple TV subscriptions

There is no denying Lionel Messi's star power as a football player. He is one of the most popular figures to ever grace the beautiful game and his pull has been on display since the Argentina captain joined Inter Miami.

Not only are megastars of different realms attending the games, but Messi has also caused a surge in Apple TV subscriptions, as the club's co-owner Jorge Mas highlighted in his recent Tweet. Mas wrote:

"The Messi Effect is real! subscribers to #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV have more than doubled since Messi joined @InterMiamiCF. Also, Spanish language viewership on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV has surpassed over 50% for Messi matches and continues to rise. How exciting for a truly global fan base!"

Lionel Messi's arrival to US Soccer could lead to many other big-name players thinking about pursuing their future in the MLS. Inter Miami have already become a popular entity among fans.