“Messi must be proud”, “Haters watch out” – Barcelona fans delighted as attacker finally manages to put an end to poor form

Barcelona fans were delighted to see Ansu Fati, the heir to Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt, get on the scoresheet against Elche. Fati's 56th minute strike was his first goal in La Liga since October.

After Robert Lewandowski gave the Blaugrana the lead in the 20th minute, Fati doubled their advantage early in the second half.

The strike was a piece of art as well. The 20-year-old received the ball inside his own half and carried it all the way to the edge of Elche's penalty area before placing it into the bottom left-corner of the net.

Fati has now scored seven goals in 39 games for Barca this season, across competitions. He also has three assists to his name.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique endorsed Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his Paris Saint-Germain contract and hasn't yet signed an extension with the Ligue 1 giants. Given the contract situation, there has been a lot of speculation regarding a potential return for Messi to Barca.

Former Barcelona centre-back Pique has now shared his two cents on the topic. The Blaugrana legend endorsed his former teammate's return, as he said in an interview with Gerard Romero (via Barca Universal):

“It would be amazing for Leo Messi to return to Barça, but forcing situations too much I feel can be negative. I would let Messi’s return happen naturally, in the end, it will happen because I think both parties want it to happen.”

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Catalan club. He left Barca in 2021 after they were unable to renew the player's contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

