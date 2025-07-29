"Messi, you need to grow up" - USMNT legend launches attack on Lionel Messi being portrayed as 'saint' in MLS All-Star Game controversy

Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas has hit out at Inter Miami star Lionel Messi for the drama surrounding this year's MLS All-Star Game. The 38-year-old was absent for the game despite being selected to participate, earning him a one-game suspension.

Lalas shared his thoughts on the matter while speaking on his State of the Union podcast, blasting the forward for deciding against featuring in the game. He accused the former Barcelona man of acting as though he is a saint trying to right the wrongs in the MLS.

“Fascinating in the way that it has been handled and the reaction to it. We all have either been involved or grown up watching All-Star games and the phenomenon of All-Star Game when it comes to multiple sports here. It's very normal for us… But I will say that the framing that is happening right now of Messi as some saint, waging some righteous fight against the perceived evils and ills of MLS and its structure, or even the very concept of an MLS All-Star game.

"That's a little rich, and that's a little ridiculous. He signed his contract. He knew that playing in the All-Star game was part of his contract. So he knew the rules. So Messi, you need to grow up. You need to participate. And if you didn't want to play in the All-Star game, you had the leverage at the moment you were signing your contract, and you should have negotiated for that", he said (via GOAL).

Lionel Messi was named on the All-Star roster for this year alongside fellow Inter Miami veteran Jordi Alba. The pair never turned up for the training camp or the game, choosing to stay away and instead rest in that period. Their actions earned them a one-game suspension despite MLS commissioner Don Garber being sympathetic to their plight.

Lionel Messi was reportedly incensed by the decision to suspend him for the game against FC Cincinnati, which ended goalless. He will return to action when his side takes on Mexican outfit Atlas in the Leagues Cup on July 31st (Thursday).

Como president puts Lionel Messi rumours to bed

President of high-flying Serie A side Como Mirwan Suwarso has revealed that there is no chance of Lionel Messi joining his club at any point. The Argentine great had been linked with the Serie A side after his wife was spotted at their home ground earlier this month.

Suwarso addressed the matter in a chat with La Stampa, pointing out that he does not expect Messi to leave a team where he earns so much money to move to Como. In a separate interview with Sky, he admitted that it's impossible for Messi to end up at his club.

"It would be a dream if he came here. But why would he leave a team where he earns so much money? We haven't had any contact. It's not even a dream, it's just impossible", he said (via Marca).

Lionel Messi has been linked with a number of clubs as his contract with Inter Miami is nearing its end. With close friend Cesc Fabregas in charge of Como, many thought the Italian side had a chance of luring the former Barcelona star to their club.

