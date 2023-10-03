“Messi could never” “Ballon d’Or charge incoming” - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo goes back-to-back for Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Saudi Pro League Player of the Month and fans have reopened the debate between the iconic forward and Lionel Messi.

The Al-Nassr superstar has won the Player of the Month for the second time in a row following a superb showing in September. He bagged five goals and three assists in four league Saudi Pro League games.

Ronaldo, 38, turned back the years with captivating performances, including his brace in a 4-3 win against Al-Ahli on September 22. He has helped move Al-Aalami up to fourth in the Saudi Pro League table.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the Saudi Pro League's top goalscorer with 10 goals and five assists in seven games. He's eclipsing the likes of Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) and Neymar (Al-Hilal) as Saudi football's main protagonist.

Cristiano Ronaldo also enjoyed an impressive August period in which he also picked up the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award. He managed five goals and two assists in three games during that month.

One fan reckons Ronaldo's longtime rival Messi wouldn't be able to achieve two consecutive Player of the Month awards:

"Messi would never."

Another fan has backed club football's all-time record goalscorer to challenge for a sixth Ballon d'Or next year:

"Ballon d'Or charge we r coming."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo receiving another Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gareth Bale named Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player to have ever won the UCL

Gareth Bale snubbed his former Los Blancos teammate.

Gareth Bale surprised many when he opted not to choose any of his former Real Madrid teammates as the best player to have ever won the UEFA Champions League. He responded to PlayStation:

"Messi."

The Wales icon spent five years playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid. The Portuguese icon has won the Champions League five times during his career and is the first player in history to reach as many wins.

Ronaldo has also bagged 141 goals in 187 games in Europe's elite club competition making him its all-time record goalscorer. Meanwhile, Messi has 129 goals in 163 matches and he won the tournament four times.

Both iconic forwards no longer play their football in Europe as the Portuguese icon is now at Al-Nassr. His longtime rival headed to MLS side Inter Miami in the summer.