"Messi would never" "Biggest crybaby in football history" - Manchester United fans brutally troll Cristiano Ronaldo for 'disrespectful and unprofessional' conduct in 2-0 Tottenham win 

Manchester United supporters were left shocked by Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to walk down the tunnel before full-time, with many taking to Twitter to mock the forward.

The 37-year-old superstar forward was an unused substitute during United's impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur as they moved to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Following a frustrating first-half, the Red Devils took the lead shortly after the break when Fred's deflected strike went past Hugo Lloris, who was masterful in goal. Manchester United secured the victory after Bruno Fernandes scored an excellent goal for the hosts.

But none of the focus or attention will be on the players' performance on the pitch, with Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the headlines towards the end of the match. Before the full-time whistle, the Portuguese icon was seen walking down the tunnel.

Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle.Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFCErik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. https://t.co/Ll4raQovL8

The striker's facial expressions suggested he was incredibly unhappy about not being used, despite his team securing a vital victory. Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a frustrating campaign so far, in which he has started just two of Manchester United's 10 Premier League games.

Ronaldo failed to attend the club's pre-season tour and has netted just twice in 12 appearances this term and clearly does not feature in Erik ten Hag's plans. The Dutch manager's style of play doesn't seem to suit the legendary forward at the moment.

After seeing Ronaldo exiting the game before the final whistle, supporters took to Twitter to slam the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for his sub-par behaviour:

If you act above the coach then you aren't worth being a player under that coach.



CR7 attitude and reaction is unprofessional and disrespectful. @FabrizioRomano It marvels me when people say the coach disrespects him. When in essence he his the one disrespecting the team and coach.If you act above the coach then you aren't worth being a player under that coach.CR7 attitude and reaction is unprofessional and disrespectful. @B_AlGhaithi8 @FabrizioRomano It marvels me when people say the coach disrespects him. When in essence he his the one disrespecting the team and coach. If you act above the coach then you aren't worth being a player under that coach. CR7 attitude and reaction is unprofessional and disrespectful.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk Cristiano Ronaldo is embarrassing and don’t even bother coming at me.



The greatest performance of Erik ten Hag’s reign so far and he tries to make it about himself because United played levels better without trying to accommodate him. Again.



Just becoming sad at this point… Cristiano Ronaldo is embarrassing and don’t even bother coming at me.The greatest performance of Erik ten Hag’s reign so far and he tries to make it about himself because United played levels better without trying to accommodate him. Again.Just becoming sad at this point…

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest crybaby in football history, Messi would never Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest crybaby in football history, Messi would never

Alan Shearer believes Cristiano Ronaldo has created a 'difficult situation' at Manchester United

The Portugal captain made it clear in the summer that he had no intentions of staying at Manchester United and this incident suggests he could be heading towards an exit.

Premier League's all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer said after the game (via BBC Sport):

"I understand Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration but look at the bigger picture and the team put in a really good performance. The manager had a big call to make and it turned out to be the right decision.

"It is a difficult situation, we are talking about best player in the word, the best player we have ever seen. It is tough but makes things difficult for the manager."

Paddy Power @paddypower To be fair, you can't blame Ronaldo for leaving early, it's been absolutely ages since he's had any attention. To be fair, you can't blame Ronaldo for leaving early, it's been absolutely ages since he's had any attention.

