“Messi has never done it”, “You can’t beat this guy” - Fans celebrate as Cristiano Ronaldo nets perfect hat-trick in 6-0 win over Al-Wehda

Fans on X hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after his sensational perfect hat-trick, inspiring Al-Nassr to a 6-0 win against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League (Saturday, May 4). The Portugal icon has now scored 10 perfect hat-tricks in his legendary career - a feat his arch-rival Lionel Messi has yet to achieve.

Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the lead in the fifth minute, slotting the ball past the keeper with his right foot. He then doubled their advantage in the 12th minute, scoring from a towering header. Otavio made it 3-0 six minutes later before Sadio Mane scored at the edge of half-time to give the Knights of Najd a commanding lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo secured his perfect hat-trick in the 52nd minute, lashing the ball home with his left foot. Mohammed Al-Fatil got on the scoresheet in the 88th minute to seal all three points in dominant fashion.

Ronaldo has now scored 66 hat-tricks in his career, including three in his last five starts for Al-Nassr. In comparison, Messi has scored 57 hat-tricks in his senior career. The former's feats ensured Al-Nassr remained in the title race as they are second in the table with 74 points from 30 games, nine points behind Al-Hilal.

One fan praised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, comparing him to Lionel Messi:

"Ronaldo has now scored 10 perfect Hat-trick in his career. Note messi has never done it once in his career."

Another fan wrote:

"Ronaldo scored back to back Hat-trick so they decided to suspend him to kill his form: Ronaldo after Suspension - Another Hat-trick. You can't beat this guy"

"3 hatricks in his last 5 starts for Al Nassr. The last time Messi scored a club hatrick Ronaldo was still playing at Juventus", one fan stated

"Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 𝟔𝟔𝐭𝐡 career hat trick. It's also his third hat trick in seven games", one fan reported

"Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick again!! The Greatest there was. The Greatest there is. The Greatest there will ever be", another fan posted

"Ronaldo is the only player to score 30+ goals in 4 different leagues. This is consistency, talent, hardwork and determination", another fan chimed in

"Cristiano Ronaldo after turning 39: 16 games, 16 goals, 1 assist. The best in the world", one fan wrote

"Ronaldo: 3 hattricks in 2024. Messi: Hasn't scored a club hattrick since leaving Barcelona", another fan noted

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season compared to Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the hero once again as he guided Al-Nassr to a dominant 6-0 win against Al-Wehda in the SPL. Let's take a look at the stats to see how he has fared this season compared to Lionel Messi:

Ronaldo has bagged 41 goals and provided 12 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, the Argentine megastar has had a blistering start to the season for Inter Miami, registering 11 goals and six assists in 10 appearances to date.

Ronaldo will next be in action for Al-Nassr against Al-Akhdoud (Thursday, May 9). The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, on the other hand, is set to face the NY Red Bulls later today in the MLS.