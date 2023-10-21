"Messi could never"; "Epitome of clutch game" - Fans left stunned by 'unbelievable' free-kick goal from Cristiano Ronaldo against Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Al-Nassr action with a sublime free-kick goal. The Portuguese great scored a long-range free-kick to hand his side a comeback win at home to Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 21).

Al-Nassr found themselves behind at home to Damac in their Matchday 10 league encounter, after a first-half injury-time goal from George's-Kevin N'Koudou. Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca drew them level seven minutes into the second half direct from a free-kick.

In the 56th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and repeated the trick with a brilliant free-kick from around 25 yards. The 38-year-old scored his 11th goal of the season with a brilliant dipping effort, which left the goalkeeper stranded.

Al-Nassr picked up the three points from the game, and their fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Ronaldo's contribution. They also compared his clutch performance and match-winner with rival Messi's.

Here are a few more reactions from football fans:

A group of fans announced Ronaldo as the GOAT after his contribution.

Another fan commented that the goal was reminiscent of the one scored by the forward against Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A fan compared Ronaldo's performance to that of his arch-rival Messi, saying the Argentine could never pull off something like that.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found a perfect partner in Anderson Talisca at Al-Nassr, and both men have wreaked havoc occasionally in the league. Their side sit third in the standings with 22 points from ten matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry continues to fester outside Europe

Throughout their respective careers in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lived in each other's shadow, constantly competing for honours. They pushed each other to greatness, with a combined 12 Ballon d'Or awards and nine UEFA Champions League titles between them.

Ronaldo and his rival left Europe for Saudi Arabia and the MLS, respectively, but their rivalry has gone nowhere. They have each led their new sides to a trophy as captain, with Ronaldo winning the Arab Club Champions Cup and Messi, the Leagues Cup.

In football history, there has never been a rivalry as intense and competitive as this one between these two greats. With both of them in the latter days of their respective careers, the rivalry is one for fans to savour.