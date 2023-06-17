“Messi would never”, “GOAT for a reason” – Fans in awe as viral clip of Cristiano Ronaldo and pitch invader during Portugal vs Bosnia surfaces

A pitch invader met Cristiano Ronaldo and performed the Siuuu celebration with him during Portugal's 3-0 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Fans on Twitter reacted to the extraordinary incident.

After defeating Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, the team have now won all three of their games under Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo scored four goals in the previous two matches. While he did not find the back of the net against Bosnia, the Portugal captain played an important role in the build-up. He was crucial in Bernardo Silva's opener, which Bruno Fernandes assisted.

The Manchester United midfielder netted twice, once with a header, and another with a half-volley to seal the win for his country. Ronaldo also set up Diogo Jota, an opportunity the Liverpool star squandered by finding the goalkeeper.

As Portugal led 2-0, a fan entered the stadium. He hugged Ronaldo, kissed his feet and lifted him up before doing the Siiuuu celebration. Ronaldo was seen smiling during the turn of events.

Fans reacted to the incident, with one writing:

"Pitch invader with Cristiano Ronaldo in the match between Portugal and Bosnia. Messi would never."

Another fan wrote:

"Ronaldo actually allowed this. GOAT for a reason."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo spent an adorable instance with a fan:

Jamal Musiala said Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's era has ended

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are no longer in European football. The Portuguese currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. He joined the side as a free agent on December 31, 2022.

Messi, meanwhile, recently announced that he will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30. Hence, neither of the two best players of moder football are in Europe at the moment.

Jamal Musiala told BILD:

“I think it’s a kind of change of era. The new generation is now here. The two GOATs paved the way, and that opened doors for many players.”

Bayern Munich's Musiala, alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, are among players who are expected to carry the two legendary attackers' legacies.

