“Messi is not the one who puts himself at the front to go to war” - When ex-Ballon d’Or winner snubbed Lionel Messi while choosing 3 greatest players

Legendary Dutch striker Marco Van Basten does not believe that Lionel Messi is one of the three greatest players of all time despite the Argentine's record Ballon d'Or tally. The former goal machine for AC Milan rather picked a more classic top three, with his spots going to three departed football greats, Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff.

Speaking via Marca, the former Rosioneri striker said:

"Pele, [Diego] Maradona and [Johan] Cruyff are for me the three greatest players in history. As a kid I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible.

"Messi is also a great player, but Maradona always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself at the front to go to war. I'm not forgetting Cristiano Ronaldo, [Michel] Platini or [Zinedine] Zidane."

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or eight times and is widely considered to be the greatest player of all time. The Argentine maestro has also shown his leadership credentials in recent years, captaining his country to Copa America and World Cup success.

Messi will, however, hope he can prove Van Basten wrong, as he is still going strong and is captaining Inter Miami to success as well. "La Pulga" now looks set to conquer the Americas with the Herons and maybe win another Balon d'Or for his efforts to boot.

Barcelona loanee picks Cristiano Ronaldo over 8-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi

Barcelona full-back Joao Cancelo recently picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi while choosing his ultimate five-a-side team. The Manchester City defender, who is on loan with Blaugrana from Manchester City, named the Los Blancos legend in his team and left out the Argentine star.

Speaking in a video for FIFPRO, the Portuguese defender picked Ronaldo for his ultimate team and said:

“Cristiano for being a legend of my country, for all the goals he has scored, and for continuing to inspire the youngsters."

Cancelo is not out of place picking Ronaldo, who is his country's highest goalscorer and chasing the world record for most international goals.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi looks set to lose his Ballon d'Or this year despite his impressive campaign with Inter Miami. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane are among the leading candidates for the prestigious award this year.