“Messi is playing with PSG, Lewandowski is playing with Barcelona” – Guti insists Benzema must not let Real Madrid down by refusing to play due to fear of missing World Cup with injury

Real Madrid legend Guti has chided Karim Benzema for allegedly refusing to play for Los Blancos due to fear of suffering an injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Benzema's contributions to Real Madrid last season saw him win the Ballon d'Or last month. Despite being 34 years old, he continues to be a key player for the Spanish champions.

The centre-forward has scored five goals and provided one assist in seven La Liga appearances this term. However, he has seemingly struggled with fitness issues this campaign.

Benzema has notably missed eight matches for Real Madrid this term, including their last three league games. While Carlo Ancelotti has maintained that the striker is not fully fit, some believe he is refusing to play ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Guti is among those who are of the view that the Frenchman is unwilling to risk injury ahead of the World Cup. The Real Madrid great claimed that the player is letting his club down by doing so. He said on El Chiringuito [via @MadridXtra on Twitter]:

"Benzema's situation? I don't understand him. [Lionel] Messi is playing with PSG, [Robert] Lewandowski is playing with Barcelona and so many other players. You have to accept the risk of injuries before the World Cup, you can't let your club down."

Guti also admitted that he is baffled that Los Blancos have not signed a backup striker for Benzema yet. He said:

"We all knew this could happen, I don't understand how Madrid don't have a replacement."

Ancelotti and Co. will play their final La Liga match before the World Cup break against Cadiz on Thursday (10th November). There are suggestions that Benzema could be available for the match.

Real Madrid suffer their first La Liga loss of the season

Real Madrid were unbeaten in their first 12 La Liga matches this season. However, they were handed their first league defeat of the campaign by Rayo Vallecano on Monday (7th November).

The Madrid giants visited the Estadio de Vallecas without Benzema and Antonio Rudiger and returned empty-handed. The hosts notably earned a surprise 3-2 victory over Ancelotti's side.

Santi Comesana, Alvaro Garcia Rivera and Oscar Trejo found the back of the net for Rayo Vallecano. Meanwhile, Luka Modric and Eder Militao got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

The defending champions thus failed to reclaim their place at the top of the league title. Barcelona are now placed first in the standings with 34 points from 13 matches.

