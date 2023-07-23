"Messi did not receive a single pass like this at PSG" - Fans hail 'exceptional' Inter Miami star's performance in 2-1 win over Cruz Azul

While Sergio Busquets' Inter Miami debut was overshadowed by Lionel Messi's last-minute heroics, fans were raving about the legendary Spanish midfielder for his ever-composed performance against Cruz Azul.

Busquets came on as a 54th-minute substitute alongside his former Barcelona teammate. The Spaniard was at his brilliant best during the game and controlled the tempo masterfully as he has done throughout his career.

The Argentina captain scored a 94th-minute winner and lit up the stage on his debut. However, Busquets rolled back the years as he connected with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with seamless ease, as they did for Barcelona for over 13 years.

Fans were ecstatic to see a master of his craft, Busquets, in action. One of them hailed the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, writing on Twitter:

"Busquets has always been so composed and calm on the ball. He's still the same to this day, exceptional player."

Another fan claimed:

"Messi did not receive a single pass like this at PSG."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Sergio Busquets' Inter Miami debut:

Sudanalytics @sudanalytics_



Le cuesta filtrar pases.

pic.twitter.com/OAbOwEMlpJ Sergio Busquets en su debut en Inter Miami.Le cuesta filtrar pases.

Abja🇯🇲 @AbjaFCB Messi did not receive a single pass like this at PSG twitter.com/sudanalytics_/…

Danno @manlikedanno @ESPNFC @MLS The maestro himself. Such an underrated player

FPLWhiz @UTDWhiz . pic.twitter.com/lp60mqXMLw @ESPNFC @MLS Busquets has always been so composed and calm on the ball. Hes still the same to this day, exceptional player

Ibrahim Saidi @IboSaidy @ESPNFC @MLS The guy can sense messi from every angle

Toyor @toyor_pr @ESPNFC @MLS That link up pass to Messi was sensational

Chris Glisson @ChrisGlisson @ESPNFC @MLS Changed the game completely. What a legend.

Gerardo Martino spoke about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

Former Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino is the current Inter Miami coach as he was appointed after Phil Neville's sacking. Martino gave the perfect response when asked about Messi's debut.

The Argentina captain scored a spectacular last-ditch winner and rescued his team like he has done throughout his sensational professional career countless times. Martino pointed that out, telling the media after the match (via GOAL):

"It’s a movie that we have seen before. It’s common for him, you know? It looks absolutely normal, but it’s not … we’re speaking about the GOAT."

The Miami-based side will return to action on July 25 as they take on Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Fans can expect the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and also Busquets to play a much longer time in that game, more likely from the start of the match.