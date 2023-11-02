"Messi robbed", "Literally transformed the MLS" - Fans react as Atlanta United star wins 'MLS Newcomer' award ahead of Lionel Messi

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi finished in second place in the voting for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award in his debut campaign. Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis won the award after taking the league by storm following his arrival.

Lionel Messi was expected to win the award after making the final shortlist alongside Giakoumakis and St. Louis SC midfielder Eduard Lowen. The Argentine's case, however, was not helped by the injury he suffered towards the end of the season, which limited his impact.

Inter Miami nominated Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi for the Newcomer of the Year award, but the Spaniard did not make the final shortlist. Messi earned 27.3% of the total votes for the award, falling behind Giakoumakis' winning 45.8%.

Giakoumakis scored 17 goals in his 28 regular season appearances for Atlanta United in the MLS. He becomes the second successive Atlanta United player to earn the accolade after Messi's international teammate Thiago Almada.

The 28-year-old Greek forward enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign in the MLS and helped Atlanta United reach the playoffs this season.

Messi featured in only six regular season matches after joining Inter Miami, with injuries limiting his impact on the league. His nomination for the award was criticized by many due to his lack of games in the MLS.

However, fans of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner were unhappy with the decision and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views.

A number of fans were happy that Messi did not win the award.

Giorgos Giakoumakis was in action in the playoffs with his side, and featured as they lost 2-0 to Columbus Crew. The Greek forward will hope to make a telling impact when the sides meet in the second game of the series on Tuesday, November 7.

Lionel Messi misses out on award despite impressive start to life in Miami

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer, and immediately set to work in the Leagues Cup, helping the Herons win their first ever trophy.

Messi won the golden boot and best player of the tournament awards for his showings in the Leagues Cup. The voting for the Best Newcomer award, however, only took into consideration his performances in the MLS.

The Argentine great featured only six times in the MLS regular season due to injuries. He scored one goal and provided two assists for Inter Miami in those appearances.

Messi will return for the next season fully energized and refreshed, and will look to help his side win more silverware.