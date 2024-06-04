“Messi and Ronaldo used to score 40 goals a season” - Pundit makes bet about Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid transfer

Football pundit Eric Di Meco has claimed that Kylian Mbappe will score over 25-30 goals easily at Real Madrid next season. He believes that Jude Bellingham's 19 strikes this term show that Mbappe will do even better.

Speaking on RMC Sport, De Meco claimed it was harder to score goals in Ligue1 than La Liga and thus backed Mbappe to come out all guns blazing. He said:

"I'd sign him today; he's going to easily score more than 25 goals in La Liga, and I even bet he'll score over 30. Bellingham scored 19 this season, and Vinicius scored 15. La Liga is a league where teams actually play; there are no ultra-defensive sides. It's hard to score goals in Ligue 1. When you score 30 goals, adapting becomes easy. The teams in Spain are more attacking and open; they don't park the bus in front of the goal, they play real football."

Trending

He added:

"Messi and Ronaldo used to score 40 goals a season. I'm not saying he'll match them right away, but he will definitely score a lot of goals. This year, even with an average season at PSG, he almost scored 30 goals in a league where it's tough to score. I'm not worried about him at all."

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on Monday, June 3, on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He let his PSG contract to run down to join the Spanish side.

Kylian Mbappe breaks silence after Real Madrid move confirmed

Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram after his move to Real Madrid was made official. He posted:

"Nobody can understand how excited I am right now! A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams."

Real Madrid won the recently concluded season's UEFA Champions League, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 with goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. The Spanish side have now added the Frenchman to their attack, making them even more lethal.