“Messi’s 36 and he’s never hit that point” - Ex-Chelsea hero picks Jude Bellingham over Lionel Messi as the perfect footballer

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has suggested that Jude Bellingham is a more ideal footballer than Lionel Messi. He believes that if a lab were to design a footballer, it would be exactly like the Englishman.

Cole is a big fan of Lionel Messi and has said that the Argentine finds football easy. However, he does not think the Inter Miami star is a complete footballer. Cole said that the only thing that could stop Bellingham from reaching unknown heights is injury.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole said:

"Messi's 36 and he's never hit that point - that's why I compare Bellingham to him. Football is easy for him. God has blessed him with something but he's put all the work in, the sacrifices and everything else. He's just the one - I have no problem saying that about him. The only thing that can stop Jude Bellingham is injuries."

He added:

"If you made a footballer in a lab, you would make Jude Bellingham - he ticks every box. Jude's the perfect physical specimen to be a footballer, but mentally he's learned all the lessons, he's ticked every box, and technically he's elite as well."

"I saw it in the Italy game when we went 1-0 down and you sensed the crowd was starting to turn. It is when you see teams disappear in stadiums. But Jude went on a press and it lifted the whole crowd. Then he played a through-ball and it lifted the crowd again. That is why I compared him to Messi. Only a small number of players can do that and I don't know how he has learned that at the age that he has."

Bellingham, 20, has scored 10 goals in 11 La Liga matches this season and has been in stunning form for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham tipped to follow Lionel Messi's footsteps by former Italy boss

Arrigo Sacchi has said that Jude Bellingham has all the qualities to emulate Lionel Messi. The former Italy boss added that the Englishman is world-class but is different from the Argentine legend.

He spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this season and said:

"He was dominant. Damn, he is so strong. He does everything. He always plays for the team. Only Messi had impressed me so much at his age. Of course, Bellingham is different from Leo, but if he remains this humble, he can retrace his steps because Bellingham is world-class."

Lionel Messi has moved to Inter Miami and will be back in action in February when the MLS season starts. Bellingham has hit the ground running at Real Madrid and is keen on helping them win trophies this season.