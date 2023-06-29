"Messi's career is finished," "Terrible coach" - Fans fear for Lionel Messi as ex-Barcelona boss is officially announced as Inter Miami manager

Lionel Messi's fans seem to be bracing themselves for the worst after Inter Miami CF appointed former Barcelona and Mexico boss Gerardo Martino as their head coach.

Miami made the announcement on Wednesday, June 28, via their social media accounts. "Tata" Martino takes over the role nearly seven months after parting ways with Mexico following their group-stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has worked previously with Lionel Messi both at Barcelona and Argentina. However, the duo won just one Supercopa de Espana together, with Martino failing to guide La Pulga past his trophy hump in international football.

His arrival in Miami has almost inevitably led to worried reactions from Messi's fans on Twitter, who don't seem too optimistic about the renewal of their partnership. One of them wrote:

"Terrible coach 😭"

Another tweeted:

"Messi’s career is finished with Tata 🥲🥲"

Here are some more reactions to the news:

𝐁𝐮𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 @Bukason785 @brfootball For context! It was this man who wanted to frustrate Messi's WC campaign with that Mexican team until Leo happened @brfootball For context! It was this man who wanted to frustrate Messi's WC campaign with that Mexican team until Leo happened

Martino, 60, joins Inter Miami after nearly 25 years of experience in coaching. Apart from Barcelona, Argentina and Mexico, he also coached Paraguay and Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys.

The Argentine tactician also has prior managerial experience in Major League Soccer, having overseen Atlanta United between January 2017 and December 2018. He won 42 of his 78 matches in charge of the team while losing 20 times and guided Atlanta to the 2017-18 MLS Cup.

Lionel Messi showcased flashes of individual brilliance under Gerardo Martino at Barcelona and Argentina

As mentioned earlier, Lionel Messi and "Tata" Martino did not enjoy the greatest of partnerships. However, it's worth noting that Barcelona had an aging squad in Martino's only season in charge (2013-14). The Argentina team he took over also didn't boast the kind of coherence and quality the current squad possesses.

Messi notably struggled with injuries in the 2013-14 season, which evidently limited his impact. However, he still posted 41 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances across competitions for a dysfunctional Blaugrana side.

They finished third in La Liga, lost in the Copa del Rey final and exited the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals.

Martino took over Argentina in August 2014, shortly after that year's FIFA World Cup, where they made the final under Alejandro Sabella. In close to two years in charge, he oversaw 29 matches, with La Albiceleste winning 20 times and losing on five occasions.

Lionel Messi played 20 of those games and recorded eight goals and nine assists. Under "Tata Martino," Argentina made the Copa America final in 2015 and 2016, but lost to Chile on penalties on both occasions.

Poll : 0 votes