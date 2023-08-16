"Messi scores and we started screaming" - Giovani Lo Celso reveals incident during 2022 World Cup involving pregnant wife

Giovani Lo Celso recently shared a heartwarming story about how Lionel Messi's goal against Mexico during the 2022 FIFA World Cup had an unexpected impact on his personal life.

Despite missing the World Cup due to injury, Lo Celso recounted how Messi's goal led to a remarkable turn of events for him and his wife, Magui Alcacer. While watching the game together, the excitement of Messi's goal caused Magui's water to break, resulting in her giving birth.

Speaking about his emotions at that point in time, Los Celso told TyC Sport:

"We were watching the match against Mexico. Leo [Messi] scores and we started screaming and what do I know, and when we turned around, she had broken the bag here. I think because of the scream, the euphoria and everything that that moment must have meant. I think that Argentina at that moment moved heaven and earth."

He added:

"It was in the middle of the match, Leo scored the goal and we had to leave. I remember that I was watching the game on the phone on the way to the hospital . I watched Enzo's (Fernández) goal from the car. Later we went in there and at dawn she was born. I was present all the time , it is something unique, something magical, that life allowed me to witness.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about the MLS' level after visiting Lionel Messi's game

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was recently present inside the stadium to watch Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami. He has now shared his take on the level of the MLS clubs.

While the MLS is not as good as the top European leagues, Scaloni thinks they could improve and it can become a force to reckon with in the near future. The La Albiceleste manager said (via TyC Sport):

"The level of MLS doesn't seem bad to me, on the contrary. The other day I went to see the Inter game against Charlotte and it doesn't seem bad to me. It seems to me, on the contrary, an acceptable level. Soccer matches are all difficult, you have to play them. Without a doubt, I think it is a league that is on the rise, that it will improve and it will attract the footballer to come to this country, because it is a country that also attracts. But the difficulty of the League I see and believe that there are good teams. Without a doubt it will be a league that will improve, that it has very good players and that each time they will get better."

After Messi's move to Inter Miami, the AFA have installed a property in the city of Miami. It won't be surprising to see more talented young Argentine players come through to the national team from US Soccer.