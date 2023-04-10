"Messi would be scoring every game if he played in such a league" - Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled on Twitter for 'ghosting' in Al-Nassr's 0-0 draw 

Cristiano Ronaldo was trolled on Twitter after a disappointing performance as Al-Nassr were held to a goalless draw by Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, April 9.
Ronaldo and Co. dropped two crucial points in their title race against Al-Ittihad. They are now second in the league table, three points behind Nuno Espirito Santo's team.
Ronaldo came into the contest having scored a brace against Al-Adalah in his previous outing. The 38-year-old, however, failed to find the back of the net against Al-Feiha. While he did set up Abdulrahman Ghareeb with a great pass on one occasion, Ghareeb squandered the opportunity.
Ronaldo had only one shot on target and completed no dribbles during the game. He also lost possession of the ball 12 times and won none of his aerial or ground duels. Twitter users mocked the Portuguese forward as one wrote:
"Messi would be scoring every game if he played in such a league, embarrassing from Ronaldo to go a game without a goal."
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo's lackluster performance during Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Feiha:
Al-Nassr will next play Al-Hilal on April 18 in the Riyadh derby.
Jose Mourinho has been linked with becoming Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo's coach
According to MARCA, Jose Mourinho has been offered a huge contract to coach Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The pair previously worked together at Real Madrid, where they won the La Liga title in 2012.
Mourinho once claimed that coaching Ronaldo was the highlight of his career. The Portuguese tactician said (via Mirror):
"Ronaldo's an incredible player. It's like Zinedine Zidane for the French, there will be no other. He is incredible, he's a goalscoring machine. Coaching him was the highlight of my career. He's the most professional player I've ever met. A coach and a player may have their differences at a given time, but it ends there."
Mourinho is currently the coach of Serie A side AS Roma, who are third in the league table.