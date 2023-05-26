“Messi is not the solution” – Barcelona sent blunt Lionel Messi transfer message by ex-Spain midfielder

Former Spain midfielder Daniel Solsona has urged Barcelona not to sign Lionel Messi this summer. He believes that the Argentine superstar is not the solution to the club's issues.

Barcelona are working on getting Messi back this summer as they want to give him the farewell he deserves. The Argentine had an abrupt ending to his career with the Catalans in 2021 after netting 672 goals and laying out 303 assists in 778 appearances, winning 35 major trophies.

The club couldn't renew his contract, leading to him becoming a free agent. He eventually signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, which is set to expire this summer.

The club are now close to agreeing a deal for his return as a free agent according to L'Equipe. However, Solsona believes it would be a mistake and told La Porteria:

"Leo Messi will not come to Barca and, in addition, his return would not be good footballingly for Barca, because you have to move parts. Messi is not the solution."

AS reported on Thursday (May 25) that Messi would be made Barcelona's captain again if he returns. The rumors emerged in the wake of current captains Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba both opting to leave the Spotify Camp Nou this summer.

"It looks complicated to me" - Javier Tebas on Barcelona re-signing Lionel Messi

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been vocal about the rumors linking Lionel Messi with a return to Barcelona. He was quizzed about it March this year and was quick to claim that there were certain conditions that needed to be met for the reunion to go through.

Tebas believes the Argentine maestro will have to reduce his salary and that Barcelona will have to raise funds before they can sign their former talisman. The Blaugrana have reportedly submitted a viability plan to the league as they look to find a way to bring Messi back to Catalonia.

Tebas was quoted as saying by talkSPORT:

"If Barca signs Leo Messi, his salary will be less than what it is at Paris Saint-Germain. His return is now conditional on selling players. I think that Barca will get a good amount from selling players this summer."

In April, Tebas added that things remained complicated for the Blaugrana as their wage bill was still high. He told RMC Sport:

"At this time, it looks complicated to me. There is still time, but there will have to be a departure of players and a reduction in the wage bill.

"They will have to be to be able to register Lionel Messi. And then there is a piece of information that we don’t know, which is Messi’s salary. There are still many variables."

It's worth noting that the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are expected to trim Barcelona's wage bill by a massive amount. However, it remains to be seen if that will be enough for them to sign Lionel Messi.

