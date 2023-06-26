"Messi has the streets", "He deserves everything" - Lionel Messi's emotional reaction to Boca Juniors supporters chants goes viral, fans react

Lionel Messi was emotional as thousands of Boca Juniors fans serenaded him during Juan Riquelme's testimonial match on Sunday (June 25).

The 36-year-old played for Argentina XI against Riquelme's Boca Juniors in a farewell match for the latter. Messi was close to tears as the two teams lined up as supporters at La Bombonera sang “Dale Campeon” to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk



Messi got emotional when La Bombonera started singing “Dale Campeon” to him Messi got emotional when La Bombonera started singing “Dale Campeon” to him ❤️🏆https://t.co/uywjIJ4SAo

It's a rarity that Boca Juniors fans celebrate a goal against them but that was the case in the 12th minute when Messi netted. He delivered a typically slick finish which sent La Bombonera into hysteria.

Argentina fans have all come together to celebrate Lionel Messi following his heroics at the FIFA World Cup last year. He captained La Abiceleste to World Cup glory, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

Lionel Messi sealed his dream of winning the World Cup and his accomplishment has been celebrated in his homeland since. He also participated in his former Argentine teammate Maxi Rodriguez's farewell match on Saturday (June 24).

He bagged a hat-trick in that game with Argentina XI against his former club Newell's Old Boys. He again received a beautiful reception from fans at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. It was also his birthday on the same day and he was able to celebrate it in his hometown of Rosario.

Lionel Messi receiving plenty of love from Argentina and one fan thinks he deserves it:

"He deserves everything king (love) (goat)."

Another fan reacted to his reception at La Bombonera:

"Messi has the streets just look how happy he is."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the heartwarming moment:

Jaskaran Singh @_Jaskaran10_ @AlbicelesteTalk Messi has the streets just look how happy he is. @AlbicelesteTalk Messi has the streets just look how happy he is.

Salking @MESSIC30 @AlbicelesteTalk River plate fans better step it up cuz it looks like messi lovin boca support 🤣 @AlbicelesteTalk River plate fans better step it up cuz it looks like messi lovin boca support 🤣😭

Kevin @Kevin21628092



Juan Román Riquelme @AlbicelesteTalk What a beautiful game and all-round tribute this was to witness!Juan Román Riquelme @AlbicelesteTalk What a beautiful game and all-round tribute this was to witness!❤Juan Román Riquelme👑🔟

Lionel Messi thrilled to have celebrated his 36th birthday in Rosario

Messi celebrated his birthday back in Argentina.

Lionel Messi thanked fans for their birthday wishes having spent the day in his hometown of Rosario. He posted a picture of his family with a birthday balloon on Instagram. He captioned it:

"Thank you very much for all the congratulations!! Enjoying a lot this year being able to celebrate it in Rosario with people I love a lot. A huge hug!!!"

Messi is enjoying the off-season before he heads to the United States after sealing a move to MLS side Inter Miami. It will be the first time the Argentine hero departs European football since starting his career at Newell's Old Boys.

He arrived in Europe as a 13-year-old when he joined Barcelona's La Masia academy. He went on to become an all-time great, winning seven Ballons d'Or, four Champions League trophies, and 10 La Liga titles. He also won two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain.

Poll : 0 votes