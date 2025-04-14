"Messi is the only talent", "Worst football team ever" - Fans react as Inter Miami play out 0-0 draw with Chicago

Inter Miami fans have been left frustrated after the Lionel Messi-led side could only manage a goalless draw in their MLS clash against Chicago Fire. The Herons missed out on an opportunity to leapfrog rivals Charlotte FC and reach the top of the Eastern Conference after a third draw in seven games.

Javier Mascherano's side dropped points in a second successive league game, having also played a draw against Toronto FC last weekend. The current Supporters Shield holders were unable to break down Chicago Fire at their Soldier Field home, leading to both sides settling for a point each.

The Herons captain failed to add to his tally of three goals in the league for his side despite his best efforts. The 37-year-old made his fourth successive start for the Herons after his injury problems earlier in the campaign, indicating a return to full fitness.

The Inter Miami fans were not impressed by their side in the draw against Chicago Fire, and a number of them took to X to air their opinions on the team.

A fan pointed out that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is surrounded by players who are not at a decent level in the club.

"You should respect Messi. It's a shame he has to play with this awful team. Fix this defense and bring in players at Messi's level. Be ashamed of yourselves", they wrote.

Another fan claimed the 37-year-old forward is the only good player on the club's roster.

"Messi is there only talent on the team, and really it was just an off day. 1 Assists from LM10 dissalowed, and 2 freekick crossbars. Both would be screamers too. Lets come back stronger next game 🔥🇦🇷", they posted.

A fan trolled Inter Miami's attacking stars after they failed to score.

"Did Messi and Suarez play? Cause I didn't see em out there 😭😂", they wrote.

Another fan was of the opinion that Inter Miami have a very poor team.

"The worst football team ever and i would stand to this opinion even if god said otherwise. Messi has to 1 v 11 every game now", they opined.

Another fan pointed out that his teammates are a hindrance to him.

"Messi’s teammates holding him back", they posted.

The result at the Soldier Field Stadium keeps Inter Miami one point behind Charlotte FC, having played a game less than their rivals. The Herons managed to generate 1.07 xG, with their opponents generating a 1.22 xG and registering seven shots on target to the Herons' two.

Lionel Messi fails to inspire Inter Miami against Chicago Fire

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi failed to inspire his team to victory over Chicago Fire in their MLS meeting. The 37-year-old failed to replicate his performance from the midweek win over Los Angeles FC (LAFC), where he scored twice, in Chicago.

The forward forced goalkeeper Chris Brady into a fine save in the opening exchanges before struggling to impact the game. He saw two free-kicks cone back off the woodwork in the second half as he sought to take the game by the scruff of its neck.

He set up Luis Suarez to score in the second half, only for the Uruguayan striker to be denied a goal by the offside flag. Inter Miami had goalkeeper Oscar Ustari to thank for a late save that keeps them unbeaten domestically this season. They remain in fourth place behind Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, and Columbus Crew, all of whom have one point more.

