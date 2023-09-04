"Messi took those Ronaldo assists tweets seriously" - Twitter explodes as 'assist king' Lionel Messi steals the show for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami soared to an impressive away victory as they secured a 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the MLS.

The story of the night was written by Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba, and Leonardo Campana, who lit up the scoreboard for Miami, but Messi picked up two assists along the way.

Farias kicked off the goal frenzy with a sublime effort. A brilliantly threaded long-range pass from Tomas Aviles found him in the right corner of the box. Farias summoned all his skills for a slide-and-shoot maneuver that ricocheted off the inside of the left post, leaving the LAFC goalkeeper flailing.

While LAFC had their moments, they struggled to score. However, their goalkeeper shone brightest as he stopped Lionel Messi from scoring. In a notable moment, he deflected a point-blank shot from the Argentine legend, who soon reverted to playmaking.

As the clock hit the 50-minute mark, Jordi Alba broke free from LA's unexpecting defenders. All eyes were on Messi as the defenders lost sight of Alba, who was perfectly positioned to receive the playmaker's pinpoint through-ball. Alba made no mistake and Inter Miami found themselves with a two-goal cushion.

That assist was Messi’s first in the MLS, adding yet another milestone to his illustrious career. However, he wasn't done dazzling. Accelerating down the pitch, he fed Leonardo Campana the pass that delivered the final blow, sealing LAFC's fate for the evening.

There was only consolation for Los Angeles as Ryan Hollingshead finally got one past the Miami defense when he met a curling corner kick with his forehead and found the net in the 90th minute. But it was too little, too late, as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami had coasted to victory. Here is how Twitter reacted to the impressive 3-1 win:

Star-studded audience gathers to watch Lionel Messi shine in Inter Miami's win over LAFC

When Lionel Messi dons the Inter Miami jersey, it's not just the fans who flock to the stands. The LAFC-Miami face-off that took place in Los Angeles boasted a celebrity spectator lineup that consisted of Hollywood A-listers, Grammy-nominated artists, and even royalty.

Sat in the bleachers at BMO Stadium and watching the game were British royalty, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle. Other members in the crowd included Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, and LA Lakers icon LeBron James.

The A-list didn't end there. Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt were also present, alongside Liam Gallagher and pop sensation Selena Gomez. Both Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, famed for their turns as Spider Man on the big screen, were among the spectators.

They were all on hand to witness a team experience a dramatic turnaround because of Lionel Messi. Before Messi’s arrival on July 21, Inter Miami were languishing as one of Major League Soccer’s least impressive outfits. But since the Argentinian maestro set foot in Florida, the Herons have been virtually unstoppable.

They're not just winning matches but collecting titles. Seven straight wins ushered them to a Leagues Cup trophy. They clinched a U.S. Open Cup semifinal victory and are making their mark in the MLS, with two wins and a draw in their first three matches after a midseason revamp.

Messi has been an active part of this rejuvenation, racking up a remarkable 11 goals in just 10 appearances in the USA. In the three MLS games he has appeared in, he has scored one goal and provided two assists.