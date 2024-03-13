"Messi tried to get something out of nothing" - Nashville star claims Lionel Messi tried to exaggerate the impact of his tackle

Nashville SC defender Lukas MacNaughton has accused Lionel Messi of exaggerating the impact of his tackle in the 2-2 draw with Inter Miami last week. The two sides played out an exciting draw in the first leg of their Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup clash.

Inter Miami and Messi were making their debut in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the North American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League. Their first opponents were the team they defeated to win the Leagues Cup last year - fellow MLS side Nashville.

Messi and MacNaughton had a coming together in the second half, just shy of the hour mark, after the Canadian tackled the Argentine ace. A week on from the encounter, MacNaughton told ESPN that he considers Messi's reaction to have been exaggerated, as it was not a bad tackle.

"Messi tried to get something out of nothing. I've tackled enough players in my career, it is what it is. Someone wants to make a fuss after the game or in the game, it's just another tackle," he said.

MacNaughton caught Messi in the shin with his studs showing and was lucky to escape without punishment. The collision left the Barcelona legend writhing on the floor in pain before he received treatment from the medical staff and finished the game.

Messi watched his side go 2-0 down before pulling them back with a fine strike from outside the box in the second half. Luis Suarez completed the comeback with a header following a Sergio Busquets cross to make it 2-2.

Lionel Messi set to feature against Nashville in Champions Cup

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is set to return to action when his side face Nashville SC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie, as per Goal. The 36-year-old was left out entirely as his side fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Montreal CF in their MLS clash.

Alongside Messi, Luis Suarez also missed out on a place in the starting XI as he was rested by manager Gerardo Martino. The Uruguayan striker will likely start with Messi in attack against Nashville, and the duo will be instrumental for Inter Miami if they are to qualify for the next round.

Messi has been in fine form this season, with four goals and an assist in his opening four games. Inter Miami have the advantage of two away goals heading into the second leg, which puts them in a good position to progress in the Champions Cup.