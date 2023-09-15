“Messi was very upset” – Inter Miami coach Tata Martino explains why he had to tell Lionel Messi to ‘relax’ after MLS game

Inter Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino recently opened up about how he needed to tell Lionel Messi to relax after playing out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Nashville on August 30.

Miami managed just four shots on target from their 13 attempts on the night as Nashville became the first team to keep the side from scoring since Messi's signing.

Martino revealed that the 2022 World Cup winner is worried about the team's failures and wishes to ensure success every step of the way. He said (via Daily Sports):

"Messi was very upset. I had to tell him: 'Relax, we won't always win every game.' We can't afford these results, but we are constantly striving to improve."

Saying that the result felt like a loss to the Barcelona legend, Martino added:

"He was very upset, as if we had lost. We are still looking for ourselves, but his constant desire to win makes him special, and it is very difficult to change this mentality. I never I would like to change him. This is what makes him the best."

After the frustrating stalemate against Nashville, Inter Miami bounced back with consecutive league wins. They defeated Los Angeles FC 3-1 on September 3 and Sporting KC 3-2 on September 9.

So far, Messi has made 11 appearances for his new club, winning 10 of those clashes and playing out one draw. He's bagged 11 goals and five assists across all competitions.

"He wasn't fit"- Lionel Messi fitness concerns after international break

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni recently provided an update on star man Lionel Messi's fitness after he was left out of his country's 3-0 victory against Bolivia in their 2026 World Cup qualifier on September 12.

Notably, the Barcelona legend was also withdrawn in the 89th minute after scoring the winner in La Albiceleste's 1-0 win over Ecuador on September 7.

This could be worrying for Inter Miami, who have been heavily reliant on the World Cup winner so far. After the player himself admitted to fatigue resulting in the abovementioned substitution, Scaloni addressed his absence against Bolivia.

He said (via Mirror):

"He (Lionel Messi) wasn't ready to play. Yesterday he tried to recover and he didn't feel comfortable and we didn't take the risk, he wasn't fit. Yesterday in training we wanted him to try and he didn't even try."

Since joining Inter Miami in the USA this summer, Messi has played 12 matches for both club and country in just over a month. It will be interesting to see how club manager 'Tata' Martino approaches the situation.